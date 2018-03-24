Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beautiful piece of Burton fairground magic from the 19th century is to go up for sale at auction.

The unique, hand-carved merry-go-round dates back to 1895 and has delighted old and young alike at fairs across the Midlands and beyond for decades .

It will now go up for sale at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall on April 5.

The rarity of the item means it is expected to fetch up to £100,000, say auction bosses. They think American buyers, who love these sort of things, could be especially interested.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It is an important, very early and unique carousel which captures the essence of the Victorian fairground. For that reason, the price could skyrocket.

"It was made in Burton in 1895 and was last used at Nottingham Goose Fair in 1979. It features individually-carved ponies and peacocks, plus two peacock chariots and comes with full provenance.

"It is so extraordinary it deserves to be in a museum. American buyers may go into a spin in a bid to acquire this marvellous piece of fairground history."

The merry-go-round was made in Burton, by two firms George Orton & Sons and Spooner, of Swan Works, for Fred Westrope in 1895.

According to historical documents found with the item, it is the only 10-section, three-abreast carousel ever built and, apart from redecoration, is exactly as it was back in the days when Queen Victoria was on the English throne.

The ride is 18ft in diameter and features 12 ponies and six peacocks along with the peacock chariots, which can carry nine children in each. No two carved figures are the same and they are all suspended on twisted, brass-covered iron rods. It also features mirrored ceilings and a mirrored centre.

Mr Hanson said: "When Fred Westrope owned the ride it was taken to fairs around the Midlands by the Meakin family and was a regular visitor at Burton’s Statutes Fair every October.

"It was later bought by a Mrs West and taken to fairs in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Later it passed to Jimmy Fantom and travelled with the Fantom family for 46 years.

"After its final appearance at Nottingham Goose Fair, it passed to Burton couple George and Joyce Mander who restored it to its former glory and took it along to steam rallies and vintage fairs. The historical notes tell us that every effort was made to retain its Victorian authenticity during the painstaking restoration.

"Rides such as this demanded ornate carving, decorative brackets and other embellishments made with great skill. In time, the demand for speedier, more thrilling rides heralded their demise and yet there is nothing nicer than a ride in a gentle carousel to introduce a young child to the joys of a fair.

"What really brings this wonderful item to life are many archive images which show it being enjoyed by children and families for generations. This carousel deserves a special home, not only because of its historical significance but to honour the skills of those who made it more than 120 years ago.

"We plan to set the ride up in Hansons' saleroom in Etwall and it will be a memorable and magnificent sight."

The Victorian merry-go-round will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, Etwall, on April 5. To find out more, email charleshanson@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.