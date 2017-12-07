Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopper has told of her shock after a candle she says she bought from Primark burst into flames in her living room.

Jenny Ferneyhough says she bought the £5 candle, which is shaped like a Christmas tree, from Primark's Market Street store in Manchester while shopping on Saturday.

Primark say they are to investigate the claims and have pulled the candles from sale.

Keen to warn others, she took to social media to post her warning. She wrote: "This is a candle I bought in Primark, Manchester, for £5 on Saturday.

"I am concerned that it poses a risk to the safety of anyone who owns one, and I have emailed Primark suggesting they recall them. In the meantime, I would be grateful if we could spread the word so that no one is put at risk by this."

So far, the post on Facebook has been shared almost 50,000 times.

Mrs Ferneyhough, who lives in Manchester, said: "It caught fire once it had been burning for a little while.

"We initially blew it out and re-lit it because we thought as the candle got further down it might be less likely for the candle to make contact with sparkly edges, and it re-lit fine for several hours before doing it again.

"It probably did it three or four times before we took the photo and decided it was dangerous and we probably shouldn't light it again.

"My concern is that it could potentially burn quite far down before doing this and people not realising. We obviously kept a close eye on it after the first occasion."

A Primark spokesperson said: “We take the safety of our customers and quality of our products very seriously. We are removing the product from sale while we investigate this complaint as a matter of urgency.”