The family of a much-loved engineer killed in an accident on the A50 following a collision with an HGV have spoken of their continuing heartbreak - a year on from the tragedy.

Relatives of Aditya Puri, who had his bright future cut short when he died in the crash last February, say they are still searching for clues into his death.

Aditya, 27, was driving a van which was in collision with a HGV carrying 23 tonnes of paper at the Toyota Island at around 10.15pm on February 23, 2017.

Now relatives have revealed their devastation at not knowing what caused the accident - and Aditya’s brother Raghav Puri said uncertainty over the tragedy still lingers.

Raghav, who lives in London, said: "Now it is a year on it is very difficult for us. It has been an awful time for us. The pain of losing him never goes away. He meant so much to us and not having him around has been very bad. We are still heartbroken.

"We still want answers as to how he died as well. We have an inquest coming up and we hope that will be able to fill in the blanks that surround his death. The police have told us they have submitted their investigation to the Coroner for the inquest and that is what we are waiting for.

"We still hope that there is some information out there that can give us an answer. We would urge anybody who witnessed anything that night that they may have thought was nothing at the time to come forward.

"We cannot settle until we get answers as to how he died. We want to re-appeal to the people of Derby and Derbyshire to help us."

Aditya had been living in Leamington and visited his family home in London every weekend. He also visited Derby, where he had many friends.

Raghav said he was considering launching a petition to get more lighting and cameras in the area of the crash which he said would make conditions safer.

"We don't want this to happen to anybody else. I follow news in Derby and Derbyshire and there are a lot of accidents in that area. Our case is a real-life example as to why there has to be more street lighting on major roads."

He described his brother, who was training to run a marathon in France just two days before he died and was a keen fund-raiser, as a "lovely guy."

"He used to look after everyone. It is hard to imagine us ever getting over what happened to Aditya. He was very friendly and popular."