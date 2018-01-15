Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Adams, a former head of John Taylor High School who oversaw its switch from secondary to comprehensive in the 1970s, has died, aged 90.

Mr Adams, who was head of the Barton under Needwood school for 14 years from 1974 to 1988, was described by former colleagues as "one of the last proper headmasters."

The announcement of his death on Facebook by daughter Kate prompted hundreds of messages of sympathy from former pupils who paid tribute to his influence in changing their lives.

Mr Adams was born in Axminster, Devon, in 1927 to a working class family. After passing his 11-plus, he went to a local grammar school.

His family say he became committed to helping children make the most of themselves and work to change their lives through education and decided he would dedicate his life to teaching.

After completing National Service, Mr Adams applied for a job at a local school where he was to meet his future wife, fellow teacher Jean.

She said: "The first time I saw him was at the job interview at the school.

"He had just come out of the army, in the education corps, and he came to the interview in his army uniform and I couldn't take my eyes off him. I got my claws into him and never let go."

(Image: Rebecca Shingler)

Mr Adams got a job teaching English, while Jean started to work as a French and German teacher at the school.

The two teachers married in 1955, at their local church in Lyme Regis.

She said: "I can still remember our wedding day clearly. I remember seeing the flowers shaking as I was walking down the aisle and I can still see his face lighting up when he saw me.

"We actually went back to the church a few years ago and it's now a fossil museum!"

The couple had three children, Kate, Michael and Neil, and they all later moved to Walton when Mr Adams took on the role of head teacher at John Taylor High School in 1974.

There, he was responsible for overseeing the move from secondary modern to comprehensive, earning the respect of colleagues and pupils alike for his commitment to giving everyone a fair opportunity in life.

Daughter, Kate, 53, said: "Because he was brought up in a working class family but managed to achieve what he did, he saw the education system as an extremely important tool. He believed that everyone should be given a fair chance in life and wanted to work hard so that everyone could achieve the best they could in life.

"He was so respected by his pupils, and the tributes we have received have proven that.

"I always knew he was a good man, but I didn't realise just how good he was to everyone, not just his children, but every child that was in his care when he was at school.

"His influence changed lives."

Kate, who posted the news of his death on Facebook, said she had received hundreds of messages from former pupils, with many calling him a 'true gentleman'.

Former colleague Adrian George said: "Neil was one of the last proper headmasters. He looked after his pupils but was also an excellent man-manager who kept all his staff on board.

"The happiest days of my teaching career were when he was in charge. I actually looked forward to going to work, such was his ability to bring the staff together. I feel privileged to have been part of his era; the school was not the same after he retired."

James Twynham, current head of John Taylor High School, said: "It was with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Neil Adams last Thursday. Neil was head teacher of John Taylor at a time of significant transition in its history as it moved from a secondary modern to comprehensive school.

"His vision for sixth form provision continues to be fulfilled in the school today. As one former colleague has put it 'Neil laid the strong foundations that have seen the school develop into the very successful academy it is today.' His support of students continued after his retirement through his attendance at the annual school presentation evening.

"Our school community would like to pass on our condolences to his wife, Jean, and their children, remembering them in our thoughts and prayers."

(Image: Rebecca Shingler)

Outside work, Mr Adams worked as a church warden for his local church in Walton for 25 years, and was part of the church choir, where he enjoyed singing his favourite hymns.

After retiring, Mr Adams took a great interest in history and studied at the University of Nottingham, achieving a degree in local history. With his new knowledge, he embarked on a quest to discover more about Walton, one of the oldest villages in the UK. He then put his findings into a number of books about the village's history and the history of the church.

Mr Adams died on Thursday, January 4 at Burton Queen's Hospital after battling a heart condition. He died surrounded by family and leaves his wife, children and eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Anna, Neil, Louise, Nicole, Kathrin, Sarah and James.

Mr Adams' funeral will be held at Walton church at 11.30 am on Tuesday, January 16. Black need not be worn.

The family have requested family flowers only, but donations can be made in Mr Adams' name to Marie Curie or the Salvation Army. After the service, there will be a wake at The Swan in the village.