A Burton yoga studio has won a top award for its perseverance in the face of the controversial closure of St Peter’s Bridge.

Family-run Calm Yoga was severely tested when the vital gateway into Burton was shut for three months last year.

Many customers stopped turning up to classes as gridlock crippled trade in the town centre.

The studio's bosses remained patient and invested in a new permanent home in High Street.

Now the bridge has reopened, Calm Yoga is going from strength to strength.

And the firm's bosses have been rewarded for their resolve with the People’s Business Award.

Vanessa Davies, co-owner and instructor at Calm Yoga said: "The studio provides the space for people to come and escape stresses of everyday life.

"It is like a retreat and allows people to practice yoga in a nice peaceful environment.

"Winning the award is amazing. Our heart, soul, energy, time and money has gone into this, so such positive feedback and recognition means a lot to us.

"We’re grateful to have been nominated. After the reopening of the bridge, business is now good again, classes are getting full and there’s a good atmosphere here."

Calm Yoga moved to its new home at Well House in September.

Despite a rocky start, the studio now has more than 1,300 customers.

Deputy Mayor of East Staffordshire Chris Smith, who helped judge the competition, said: "Calm Yoga has brought new people into Burton after the studio’s owners moved from holding classes in community centres to a permanent studio in the town centre.

"Customers have talked about receiving excellent service from staff, and praise them for listening to customer requests and improving the health and wellbeing of local people."

Judges also noted that Calm Yoga had restored the historic Well House building and commended the business for its online booking and loyalty rewards system.

Calm Yoga co-owner Blair Davies said: "We were so lucky to be able to make use of the Well House as a centre of community.

"The response by the local people of Burton and the surrounding area has be no less than spectacular, showing that they have recognised and embraced how Calm Yoga can make a difference to them individually and as part of their community."

A total of 25 customers nominated the studio for the award, which was part of the Get Vocal about Local Campaign.

The Staffordshire County Council-led scheme encouraged shoppers to visit independent traders in Burton throughout December.

Runners-up were Summerhouse Bakery, in Market Place, and Hideaway café, in New Street.

A special commendation for community service was awarded to Alexander Accountancy for its free workshops, networking opportunities and charity fund-raising.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet support member and county councillor Philip White said: "We have seen four fantastic and varied businesses recognised by the people of Burton and we’re pleased to have been able to showcase their services through this award.

"We know they play a valuable role in their communities and offer great customer service."

Town centre firms struggled during the bridge closure, which was part of a £6 million revamp project.

The bridge which was in danger of closing permanently if repairs were not carried out.

Get Vocal about Local

It is the first year Staffordshire County Council has run The People’s Business Award, which is part of its Get Vocal about Local campaign.

The campaign began in November 2017 and encouraged consumers to speak out about how impressive Burton's independent businesses are.

Nominations opened in December for the Business Award and there were 208 nominations from 25 businesses.

Anyone who nominated one of the top three businesses in the competition has been entered into a draw to win prizes.