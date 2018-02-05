The video will start in 8 Cancel

A supermarket giant has issued an urgent product recall after a family claim they discovered a dead rat inside a pack of frozen vegetables from Aldi.

Pat Bateman, 60, claims he was left feeling "physically sick" after finding rat remains inside the product, which her family had already eaten most of. Now, Aldi says it has launched a probe into the incident involving a bag of Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables.

According to the Sun, the store has also taken 38,000 bags of the veg off its shelves and issued a recall notice to customers.

Pat said: "We had eaten almost all of the bag before we saw it - and what is even worse - I fed it to my youngest granddaughter."

She took the bag and the contents back to her branch of Aldi near Liskeard, Cornwall, where she says a manager apologised and offered her £30 off her next shop.

However Mrs Bateman did not feel the company was taking it seriously enough so she sent pictures to Aldi's head office.

She has since been offered £500 compensation, reports Mirror Online, but she still doesn't feel that this was "enough".

According to the Sun, an internal Aldi report found there have been three complaints about "pieces of small rodent" in the same product.

The mixed vegetable bag was removed from sale today, Monday, January 5, as a result and an investigation was launched.

Aldi said in a statement: "Following Mrs Bateman’s complaint, we removed this product from sale to prevent any further issues.

"We have suspended all orders from this production site while we investigate this matter."