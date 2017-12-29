Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young football fan from Burton left heartbroken when he had to flee his burning house on Christmas Day has been offered a special treat from Burton Albion.

When staff at the football club were told about what had happened to the family and they discovered that eldest son, Marcus, 10, was a huge football fan, the Brewers decided to get involved.

Staff from the Championship club got in touch with the family to organise for them to go down to the Pirelli Stadium to watch a game - and even meet the players.

Dad-of-four, Gavin Morris, 31, was visiting his children at their mother's home on Christmas Day when the fire broke out.

It is believed to have been caused by a tumble dryer and caused severe damage to the Trent & Dove Housing home in Bronte Close.

The ground floor of the property was severely burned and the upstairs had heavy smoke damage.

The children's Christmas presents and clothes were also destroyed. There was also damage to the house next door.

Since hearing about the fire, many people in the Burton area have been working to help the family, offering new clothes or toys or making donations to the family.

Brewers chairman Ben Robinson said: "I was told one of the boys is a big football fan so the club wanted to do something to help them out.

"It's terrible what has happened so if we can put a smile on their faces, that is what we will do.

"They will be coming to the game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, January 13, and they will be treated like VIPs.

"They'll get the chance to meet the players and the manager and we are working to see if there are any spots left to be a mascot."

The family say they are extremely grateful to the club for offering them the experience.

Mr Morris said: "Marcus loves football. He loves playing it and watching it. He doesn't really support any particular team; he just loves to watch it.

"When I told him, it was like Christmas morning all over again. He was so excited and happy when he found out."

The kids will get the chance to meet the players and manager, Nigel Clough, before their tie against Queens Park Rangers, who currently sit at 18th in the Championship, three spots ahead of the Brewers.