A mum-of-four who lost her Burton home in a fire on Christmas Day is finally preparing to move in to her new home.

Amanda Pullen was devastated when her Bronte Close house went up in flames after its faulty tumble dryer caught fire.

Left homeless, she and her children have been sharing the spare room at pal Kerry Clarke's house in Rowton Street for nearly a month.

But bosses at social housing firm Trent and Dove have now found the family new place to live - and it is almost ready for them to move in.

A Trent and Dove spokesman said: "We arranged with the customer to view an alternative property last week.

"If the customer agrees to move into this property, it will be a temporary move whilst their home is repaired."

Amanda, 29, was at her sister's house when a neighbour called to say her children and their dad had been evacuated from her home.

She rushed back to find Marcus, 10; Olivia, nine; Sienna, two; Lance, one and dad Gavin Morris, 31, were all unharmed.

The house, however, was so badly damaged in the blaze it could be a year before they can go home.

So Trent and Dove's announcement has come as welcome news for Amanda and her family.

She said: "We've been staying with my friend since the fire and we'd like to get out of her hair; she's got her own family and her house is upside down.

"We're all really excited to move in and have our own space again. The kids really need some good news.

"As long as we have somewhere to cook, somewhere to sit and somewhere to sleep I'll be happy."

Trent and Dove Housing has almost 5,800 properties across East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire.

The company offers family homes, sheltered accommodation for the elderly and shared ownership deals for people wanting to get onto the property ladder.

Amanda has gone to see her new temporary home and says that, although it currently does not have proper flooring or an oven, it will be lovely when the family are ready to move in.

Preparations are now underway for Amanda and her children to move into the new property, which is near their permanent home.

The family have also been "overwhelmed" by the amount of donations they have received from generous people in Burton.

Amanda said: "We are so grateful for all of the donation we have received.

"People have been so kind in donating clothes and toys to the kids.

"We've had more donations than we know what to do with, but the kids and I are so thankful for all of the kind gestures.

"It's meant that there is one less thing we need to worry about; Marcus and Olivia had just had new school uniforms in September and we lost them, but it was nice that we got new uniforms for them."

After an ASDA worker read about the family's situation in the Burton Mail, the supermarket donated £100 of items to the family to help them out.

Katie Marsh, community champion as ASDA Burton, said: "It was lovely to meet the family.

"We collected some clothing and food for them to take away with them.

"After speaking to Amanda, she told me she didn't even have any pyjamas so we have sorted out a nice new pair for her to wear to bed."

The family will hope to move in to the property in the coming weeks.