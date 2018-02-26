Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stunning selection of 200 bygone postcards, which include images of Burton, have been discovered in an album dating back more than 110 years.

The historic postcards, which were discovered at a free antiques valuation day at Teversal Visitors Centre, Sutton in Ashfield, by Hansons Auctioneers' valuer Vanessa Savage, highlight a time when the pace of life was much slower.

The postcards are set to go under the hammer at the Etwall saleroom in March with an estimate of £200 to £400.

Mrs Savage said: "The postcards date back to around 1904 to 1907. They include pictures of Burton Market Place and Burton High Street, filled with horses and carriages. There is also a picture of a tram crossing Trent Bridge, which now carries four lanes of traffic.

"It really is a wonderful old collection of more than 200 old postcards."

The pictures give a flavour of a quieter, slower, more relaxed pace of life - decades before smartphones and technology dominated every living moment and countless cars roared around every street corner.

The postcard of a bustling Burton Market shows people taking time out to stand and chat to each other in mutual camaraderie.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "Though life was far from easy back then, there were fewer distractions - no iPads or televisions, no smartphones or social media. In fact, instead of social media, people appeared to have a social life, even if it was only a stroll by the river."

The Burton postcards make up just a small handful of the collection, which also includes several pictures of Nottingham, plus images of Grantham, London, Market Harborough, Stamford, Grimsby, Lincoln, Grimsby docks, Gowts Bridge, Lincolnshire, Peterborough, Southport and others.

There are also random pictures of actresses of the day, people in period clothing and even a handful of slightly saucy postcards showing couples canoodling and a man with three women above the words: 'Three (Thee) Only I Love'.

Mr Hanson said: "I would imagine these postcards were collected over many years from holidays and visits to different towns and cities at a time when people rarely, if ever, went abroad. Some have been posted and feature stamps and postmarks too.

"With the emergence of instant messaging and social media apps, postcards are seen as a rather old-fashioned way of communication. And yet collections like this, which we can leaf through at our leisure, are a wonderful way to look back at our history."

The postcards will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, Etwall, during the March 14, 17 and 19 antiques and collectors auction. To find out more, email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.