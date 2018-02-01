Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of his first ventures in his new role as Small Minister Minster has seen Burton MP Andrew Griffiths set up a new safety scheme aimed at protecting the country’s households from dangerous products.

The Government has announced the setting up of the Office for Product Safety and Standards, which the Tory MP is behind.

The watchdog group will monitor things like faulty fridges and tumble dryers, policing product recalls and repairs. The new body will have an annual budget of around £12 million, he has told the Burton Mail.

The body will get involved issues like the one tumble dryers, some of which had faults which were blamed for some fires.

It will also make sure that border checks are carried out on imports and hunt down rogue firms undercutting competitors selling unsafe products.

Mr Griffiths took over as Small Business Minister in Prime Minister Theresa May's Government reshuffle earlier this month.

The 47-year-old left his position as Lord Commissioner of the Treasury to take up the role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, or Small Business Minister.

Speaking about the new scheme, Mr Griffiths said: "As the Small Business Minister, I'm proud to launch the Office of Product Safety and Standards.

"We aim to identify unsafe products before they enter the country, quickly spot faulty goods in the marketplace, and ensure they are either repaired quickly or recalled to keep people safe.

"The Office for Product Safety and Standards will strengthen the United Kingdom's product safety regime, reassuring consumers that there is an effective system in place if products need to be repaired or replaced."

Former fireman Neil Gibbins, who will be chairman of the body moving forward mirrored Mr Griffiths point.

He said: "It has been my mission to make the public safe since I joined the fire service nearly 40 years ago.

"That's why I'm pleased to see the Government respond to our recommendations with concrete steps to ensure the safety of consumers, now and in the future.

"The Government will continue to work with stakeholders such as consumer groups, manufacturers and retailers to ensure the office co-ordinates the United Kingdom’s product safety regime as effectively as possible.

"This will not lessen any of the legal responsibilities that sit with manufacturers, importers and retailers to present safe products to the market, and to take rapid effective action when safety issues arise with their products."

The office will have the following responsibilities