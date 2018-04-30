Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears that an empty Winshill care home could house criminals and addicts have been dispelled amid mounting controversy over proposals to convert it into one-bedroom flats for 14 people.

Bosses behind the plans have confirmed again that 160 Newton Road, in Winshill, will be marketed for professional people only, including those working at Pirelli, JCB and Burton’s Queen's Hospital.

Residents say they are already plagued by on-road parking along Newton Road as a result of an overspill from sports matches played in the area, and The Sump pub, and believe opening the former Abbeyfield care home to 14 people could make the situation worse.

(Image: Google)

Their fears were raised at an East Staffordshire Borough Council planning committee meeting on Tuesday, April 24, in which the application to turn the former care home, which once housed eight people, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), was discussed.

However, the decision was deferred to a later date to enable further discussions with the applicant to increase the car parking provision from 16 to 19 spaces.

The proposal has attracted objections from Winshill Parish Council, along with Councillor Dennis Fletcher, who represents the ward on the borough council, as well as 23 objections from residents.

One resident, Ian Livingstone, said the application had caused concerns for residents and would have a significant impact on amenities for neighbours.

He also claimed that Winshill has a large ageing population, saying: "It does not meet the needs of Winshill and is not suitable with the community needs in mind. Any residents would require transport which would lead to an increase in traffic."

Councillor Fletcher also highlighted the ageing population of Winshill and the effect of the new tenants, saying: "Most people (in Winshill) are over 60 so we need more elderly accommodation, not less.

"The increase in activity from creating 14 homes will be to the detriment of the living conditions of nearby residents. Young people will want to socialise so there will be an increase in noise and nuisance."

On potential parking problems, he said: "Extra vehicles will cause serious problems in an already busy main road. There are already parking issues due to the popularity of The Sump, Winshill Cricket Club and Winshill Football Club which will only be exacerbated with 14 people there."

Borough council planning officers confirmed that a HMO was acceptable, and had an ‘acceptable impact’ on the highway. It was also heard that the applicant had marketed the building for elderly care service providers without success.

Jim Lakin, agent to the Derby-based applicant, told the meeting: "HMO is a valued element of the housing stock and there would be no adverse impact on the site.

"Highways raises no objection, and there has been significant antisocial behaviour and the problem will only get worse."

The original application had planned for eight parking spaces, an increase of five serving the care home.



However, due to concerns raised by residents, planning officers had negotiated an increase in parking to 16 spaces. But committee members said there could be a total of 19 on the site which would alleviate pressure in Newton Road.

During the meeting, planning committee member Councillor Julia Jessel said: "This has been empty for a considerable period of time and is probably not financially viable as a care home.

"To be financially viable these days care homes need to have at least 40 residents."

She added that the council’s parking standards, which sets out different uses including space size, accessibility and the quantity of car parking spaces required, needed to be 'toughened up'. She suggested there should be 19 spaces not 16.

Fellow committee members, Mick Bowering and Raymond Faulkner, also highlighted parking problems in the area.

Councillor Bowering said: "I visit that area and use public transport with one bus in each direction every hour and it is a mile to the nearest shop so it is not well served in the retail aspect.

"I have a friend in Dalebrook with a double drive and sometimes you cannot get to his driveway due to the parking. There is a real issue there."

Councillor Faulkner said: "I live in Newton Road and was taken aback when seeing cars parked all the way down Newton Road to Highfields Drive. There is also a social aspect for young people - where will their visitors park?"

He suggested that the building could be used by a variety of different people, saying: "They say professional people but it could also be a bail hostel, people who are offenders, as I know that is a fear from residents."

Planning officer Kerry Challoner said while the council could not control how the properties were marketed or who occupied them, the authority had been in talks with agents who said they were marketing for professional occupiers.

The claim was confirmed by Baz Khan, Burton-based agent to the applicant, who later told the Burton Mail: "It definitely not for those people (such as a bail hostel).

"It wouldn't be suitable for those people as it is not near the town centre. My client has done his homework and is in contact with an estate agent.

"It is for those people who are, for example, working a six-month contract at the hospital that need affordable accommodation."