Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet the feline who is a real-life Burton cat burglar with a distinct taste for clothing - from stockings and gloves to socks and pants.

Mowgli, a ginger ragdoll cross, has taken cat burglary to a whole new level, to the amazement of owner Leila Walley.

Cats may have a reputation for bringing their owners unwanted presents, including dead mice or birds, but Mowgli targets more exotic items during his days on the prowl.

Leila, of Broadway Street, has been left embarrassed by some of the gifts he has brought home - with stockings, pants and socks topping the list. She has even been treated to a sponge and a complete pair of socks which the pet had stolen on one of his adventures.

The 39-year-old, who has another cat called Apatchy and a dog, a bullmastiff crossed with a Staffordshire bull terrier, called Dude, said Mowgli was "loving and kind" when he was a kitten but that soon changed.

Leila said the five-year-old was stolen as a kitten and went missing for three months before a vet got in touch to say he was in Winshill after his microchip had been checked.

She said: "It broke my heart when he was stolen as they are my babies. When he was younger Mowgli was very loving and kind but when he was stolen his personality changed. I think this has something to do with when he was missing.

"I lived on Blackpool Street at the time and he would come back with carrier bags and tissues but then I moved here and it stopped for 12 months.

"All of a sudden he started bringing clothes back. I have had stockings, pants and kids' socks, it is really embarrassing. I have not got a clue where he is getting them from. Mowgli has been spotted on the fence panels carrying things back in his mouth and then he makes a screaming noise at the back door. That is when I know he has brought me something."

Mowgli stays in the house at night but goes out all day, from breakfast to dinner, and Leila, who is an operative for Kerry Foods, has no idea what he gets up to.

Leila said: "I am thinking about getting a camera put on him just to see what he gets up to and where he is getting this stuff from. I don't know what he is going to come back with next, I am a bag of nerves. I would like to apologise to all of the owners of the missing clothes who Mowgli has stolen from.

"I keep telling him to bring me back some money but he doesn't get it. Cats see it as gifts but he never brings me back dead animals, Apatchy does. I think Mowgli is lazy and would rather steal something than catch it.

"In the house he is fine but what he gets up to when he is out I do not know."

Animal lover Leila has had cats for the last seven years and has even fostered dogs and previously had a horse.