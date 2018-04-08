The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fifteen protected trees on a main gateway into Burton could be axed as part of a major plan to improve the view to The Washlands.

A further three trees, located between Trent Rowing Club, in Stapenhill Road, and Burton Bridge, will, also be pruned.

The work, proposed by Richard Gipson, of Trent Rowing Club, aims to open up the area, described as a main gateway into Burton, and improve the view to the Stapenhill beauty spot.

An application has now been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council to axe 11 sycamore trees, one lime tree, two ash trees, and one hawthorn tree.

If the proposals are given the go ahead, each lost tree will be replaced by four saplings.

One overhanging common ash and a common lime, closest to the rowing club fronting Stapenhill Road, would be pruned to three metres as part of the plan.

A sycamore, fronting the River Trent, would see its branch stubs removed.

The remaining 15 protected trees, some of which are causing damage to Burton Bridge stonework, will all be replaced with four trees each.

Some of the trees are also overhanging, or have potential to overhang the road. Some are also leaning.