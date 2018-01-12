The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children could miss out on places at their preferred schools if parents do not meet a fast-approaching deadline.

There are just days left to apply for junior and primary school places in Staffordshire and Derbyshire.

Mums and dads from both counties have until midnight on Monday, January 15 to make their applications.

The deadline applies to youngsters born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014.

These children will be eligible to start school in September.

They will find out which schools have offered them places on Monday, April 16.

Applications for secondary and middle school admissions should have been made by October 31 last year.

Youngsters heading to those schools in September will get their offers through on March 1.

To apply for a primary school spot in Derbyshire click here and for a junior place click here.

If parents wish to transfer their children between schools during the academic year they may still do so by contacting their county council.

Education chiefs advise parents to attend schools they are interested in before applying for a spot for their child.

This can usually be arranged by calling the school directly.

In Staffordshire, parents may apply for nursery school spots until Thursday, January 18 and will receive their offer letters by Monday, May 7.

To apply for spot at a primary school, middle school or nursery in Staffordshire click here.

Parents can appeal against any decisions on which schools they have been offered.

In Derbyshire you may appeal by clicking the following link here.

In Staffordshire, appeals can be made by clicking here.