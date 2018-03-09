The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fire crews have been called to a chimney fire at a house in Stapenhill which has seen the road closed.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the chimney fire at a property in Norfolk Road at 10.41am today, Friday, March 9.

Three crews from Burton were called to the incident with the chimney described as being "well alight" when they arrived. Firefighters are still at the scene and are currently damping down the area.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Burton are currently tackling a chimney fire in a semi-detached home using an aerial ladder platform. Norfolk Road is currently closed and we advise residents to avoid the area."

(Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

As a result of the road closure, Midlands Classic has had to divert one of its services while crews deal with the blaze.

Taking to Facebook, a spokesman for the bus firm said: "Our service 22 is currently unable to serve Norfolk Road in Waterside due to a house fire. We will be diverting up and down Huntingdon Road while Norfolk Road is closed."