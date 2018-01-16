The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fallen tree blocked a road in an East Staffordshire village this morning, Tuesday, January 16.

Firefighters were called out to deal with the incident at 6.05am to Stramshall, near Uttoxetter, between St Michael and All Angels' Church and Pigeonhay Lane - the main road through the village.

The fallen tree had partially blocked the road, with only one lane free for cars to pass.

Highways England teams confirmed at 6.20am that they were on route to clear up the debris from the road with traffic being able to pass - ahead of rush-hour.

A spokesman for Highways England could not be reached but it is believed that the road has now been cleared.

Weather warnings for snow, wind and ice have been issued by the Met Office across the East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire area today and tomorrow.