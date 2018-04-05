The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men have been arrested in Burton after an incident in which a gun was fired from a car towards another vehicle.

Officers from Staffordshire Police received a call just after 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 3, reporting that a gun had been fired from a car towards another vehicle in Rowley Close, Cannock.

Fortunately no-one was injured and both vehicles left the scene.



A car suspected to have been involved in the incident was stopped on Derby Road, Burton, at 1.15pm yesterday, April 4, and the two occupants were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The two men, aged 28 and 26 and both from the Walsall area, remain in custody at this time.Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 469 of April 3.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.