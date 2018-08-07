Fire crews have been battling a large fire near Swadlincote since the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire were called to the inferno in Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, at 1.18am this morning on Tuesday, August 7.

Crews say the fire involves approximately 100 metres x 100 metres of plastic pallets which was alight when they got there and the blaze has spread to a small site building and a number of fork lift trucks.

Derbyshire Police are also at the scene and have closed a road on Occupation Lane while crews deal with the incident.

Emergency services say they are dealing with an exceptional amount of calls as people wake up to plummets of huge smoke plumes in the sky.

