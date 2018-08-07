Fire crews have been battling a large fire near Swadlincote since the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Staffordshire were called to the inferno in Occupation Lane, in Albert Village, at 1.18am this morning on Tuesday, August 7.
Crews say the fire involves approximately 100 metres x 100 metres of plastic pallets which was alight when they got there and the blaze has spread to a small site building and a number of fork lift trucks.
Derbyshire Police are also at the scene and have closed a road on Occupation Lane while crews deal with the incident.
Emergency services say they are dealing with an exceptional amount of calls as people wake up to plummets of huge smoke plumes in the sky.
Staff at 50's American Diner giving food out to firefighters
Staff at the 50’s American Diner in John Street are handing food out to firefighters, witnesses have said.
"It's completely gut wrenching"
Shane Hanson, 49, labourer for Ravensbourn said: “I have been working here for three years and I really enjoy my job. I don’t know what’s going to happen now.
“I was called out at 3.30am and I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing. When I got down and saw the smoke and flames i was astonished.
“It is completely gut wrenching. We are all having a Laugh here but in all seriousness we might all be out of a job now.
“Good job smoke is going straight up and not across Swad.
“Fire service have done a fantastic job it’s not something I would want to do and had it not been for them it would ha e been a lot worse.
Fire crews expect to be at site all day
Group manager Steve Wells, for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:
We have eight appliances with 50 firefighters at the scene. Several plastic pallets are on fire and we expect to be here all day while we deal with the incident.
We are liaising with he environment agency and Severn Trent to obtain more water from a nearby lake to put out the fire. A foam and water carrier has been called out as well as an aerial and ladder platform. We have managed to save a number of lorries and fork lift trucks.We expect to be on the site all day dealing with the incident and an investigation into the cause is also going to start.
50 firefighters at the scene
The fire service have said there are 50 firemen battling the fire.
Chaotic scenes like something “out of a movie”
Chris White, of Swadlincote, said: “It’s chaotic at the moment. I was just coming down to Poole Street to see if there were any jobs going and saw the flames. It was like something out of a movie. I couldn’t believe it was happening. It’s quite scary to see the smoke billowing into the sky.” Flames can reportedly be seen from the A50.
Fire crews and police at the scene
Fire crews say the incident involved plastic pallets
Firefighters say 100 metres x 100 metres plastic pallets were “well alight” this morning