Fire crews tackled a blaze in a home and rescued four people trapped inside a flat - but it was all part of a training exercise.

Firefighters from Burton and Barton under Needwood, along with crews from Tamworth, Belgrave and Lichfield, were at a vacant building comprising six ground floor shop units with six maisonettes above at The Kerria Centre, in Amington, near Tamworth, in Staffordshire.

The exercise saw then respond to reports of a fire in one of the maisonettes and while they were on route to the incident they received updates from fire control that four people were trapped within the flat, and that the group were being given fire survival advice. Although this scenario was staged, they responded as they would have done if it had been a real incident, said a spokesman.

(Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

The aim of the exercise was to give firefighters a realistic environment to practice their breathing apparatus procedures, fire procedures and incident command systems, he said.

Crew manager Phil Mulligan, who ran the exercise, said: "As this building is due to be demolished it presented an ideal opportunity to hold an exercise in a realistic way, without worrying about damaging the building.

"We were able to force entry as we would in an emergency situation and use hose reel jets without any restrictions as Tamworth Borough Council kindly granted us permission to use the building however we wished.

"We used real smoke and dummies to give the crews a challenging rescue scenario within the building, with several casualties around the flat.

(Image: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service)

"They were required to rescue these 'people' and reassure concerned and distressed members of public who were played by service volunteers.

"It is really important for our crews to maintain their skills and take part in regular training exercises such as this. After the exercise we held a detailed debrief where we went through all of the actions taken and the outcomes achieved, using self-reflection to identify specific areas of learning."