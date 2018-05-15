Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families in Burton are being encouraged to take part in fishing and make the most of the areas many waterways.

In a push from the charity, the Canal and River Trust, there will be free fishing on offer at Kingstanding Pools, which is based roughly a quarter of a mile from the A515, near Burton.

This will be on Saturday, May 19, and will form part of a number of events help by the trust in an attempt to build interest in the activity.

In a bid to get people outdoors and experiencing a family time, those taking part will be shown the basics of fishing by a professional coach and find out exactly what types of fish can be found in the canals and rivers nearby, said a spokesman.

(Image: Getty)

Tackle, bait, a rod licence and a fishing permit will all be provided, so people can simply turn up and have a go.

John Ellis, national fisheries and angling manager for the Canal and River Trust, said: "Fishing on your local canal or river is a great way of clearing your mind and disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

"Many people may not realise that it’s also great exercise and that you can burn 500 calories in one morning's fishing.

"Our free Lets Fish events are an opportunity for local people to learn a new skill, relax, and enjoy spending time together with family and friends. It’s surprisingly easy to learn and the concentration involved can be great for our mental wellbeing.

"There’s nothing quite like fishing for helping you slow down and get in touch with nature. We hope these free taster sessions will get more people, young and old, hooked on their local canal or river."

Kingstanding Pools are located near Lancaster Park industrial estate, in Newborough Road, near Burton, and will run between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, May 19.

Anybody looking for more information can find it online by visiting www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/lets-fish.