Growing concerns about alarming obesity levels have prompted a plan to teach Burton children how to snack healthily.

Public Health England's (PHE) Change4Life roadshow is coming to the Octagon shopping centre.

Its visit follows its research which showed children are consuming damaging amounts of sugar.

The average amount they are taking is equivalent to seven cubes a day.

And half of that is coming from unhealthy snacks and sugary drinks.

Worryingly, the PHE stats show more than one in three 10-to-11-year-olds in the West Midlands are overweight or obese.

PHE West Midlands director Dr Lola Abudu said: "Changing our children's snacking habits can be a real challenge and we want to make it easier for families to find healthier options.

"By asking parents to look for 100 calories snacks, two a day max, we're helping them to give healthier snacks, while giving them less frequently."

The roadshow will arrive in Burton on Friday and Saturday, February 2 and 3, and run from 9.30am to 5.30am.

Live demonstrations of the new Change4Life food scanner app, which works by scanning barcodes to highlight calorie content.

It also reveals how much sugar, saturated fat and salt are in everyday food and drinks.

Families will be shown how to find healthier snack options using front-of-pack "traffic light" labels.

Parents will be able to sign up to Change4Life for ongoing support and money-off vouchers for more-healthy snack options.

They include malt loaf, lower-sugar fromage frais and drinks with no added sugar.

Staffordshire County Council health boss Alan White said: "These roadshows are a great opportunity for families to learn about healthier snacking.

"Some children are having nearly three times as much sugar as they should be, and this can lead to heath issues as they get older.

"Learning about how easy it is to cut down on sugar every day is really important, and these roadshows are a great way to start."

The Change4Life roadshow will visit 30 supermarkets and 14 shopping centres nationwide, encouraging parents to 'Look for 100 calorie snacks, two a day max'.

How to improve your health

Change4Life has some simple changes to a diet that could make a big difference to your health, particularly when you are looking for snacks for children.

Here are five changes recommended by Public Health England:

1. Buying healthier snacks which are less than 100 calories and only having two a day can make a big difference. This information is usually on the packaging to allow parents to make easy decisions.

2. Children are currently having nearly three times more sugar than they should and half of this is coming from soft drinks and unhealthy snacks like cakes and biscuits. Parents are urged to buy sugar free drinks and keep an eye on their sugar intake.

3. Fresh fruit and vegetables are always the best snack choice for children and adults – they contain vitamins and minerals, are a good source of fibre and count towards the 5 A Day. Also they are easy to eat on the go.

4. Most of us are eating more salt than we realise. It is not just the salt added to cooking or at the table that needs to be watched out for. Three-quarters of the salt we are eating is already in the foods we buy. It is always worth checking the label to find out the salt content.

5. Watch out for saturated fats as there can be a surprising amount in everyday food. Having unsaturated fat instead can help lower blood cholesterol to protect the heart. Foods like fish especially oily fish such as mackerel, salmon and trout, unsalted nuts, seeds and avocado are rich in unsaturated fat.