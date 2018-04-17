Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flats in Burton were raided by police today as part of investigation into an alleged prostitution ring.

The flats in the town centre were the scene of police activity as officers from Derbyshire Constabulary carried out investigations. They also probed two suspected brothels in Normanton and Derby city centre.

(Image: Getty)

One man was arrested in Burton town centre, while another was arrested at an address in Derby, said a police spokesman. The two men, aged 32 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic with a view to exploit. They are currently in custody in Derby, he said.

Derbyshire police say five women who are believed to be victims of a prostitution ring were found at the house in Derby. They have been taken to a reception centre where they are being offered specialist support, said the spokesman.

Detective constable Gareth Smethem leads Operation Wilberforce, a specialist police team which works to identify and support any modern slavery victims. He said: "We take allegations or trafficking and modern slavery very seriously. Victims may be forced to work in a variety of industries or activities, including factory work, at car washes or in the sex industry.

"They often receive little or no money and are found to be living in sub-standard conditions. In many cases, those controlling the victims take their passports and other documents so they have no way of escaping the situation they find themselves in.

"I would ask anyone who suspects modern slavery in their community to contact us."

The police operation was supported by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire County Council, Derby City Council, the British Red Cross, HM Revenue and Customs, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and the Departmnet for Work and Pensions.

Madeline Farrar, senior emergency response officer for the British Red Cross in Derbyshire, said: "At the request of Derbyshire Constabulary and the local authorities, the Red Cross is providing practical help and emotional support to anyone evacuated as a result of today’s anti-human trafficking operation, at a place of safety.

"Our trained staff and volunteers are on hand to provide emotional support, as well as practical necessities such as clothing, refreshments and first aid."