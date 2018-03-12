Widespread flooding is causing major issues across Burton and South Derbyshire this evening.
Newton Solney, Repton and Rolleston-on-Dove are among the villages heavily affected as river levels rise dramatically.
Flood warnings have been issued for residents, and those in Burnside and Rolleston and Newton Solney have been warned their properties may flood as the water rises.
Drivers are being cautioned to drive with care after heavy rainfall led to flooding across much of the region, causing congestion as vehicles struggle to pass on the roads.
The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst.
According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12.
Here's everything we know so far:
- Persistent, heavy rainfall led to a build-up of water in some areas in Rolleston.
- Parents in Rolleston were sent text messages from schools in the area warning of major floods in the village
- Bus services were suspended due to the floods.
- The environment agency issued a flood warning for Rolleston and surrounding areas.
- Marchington, near Uttoxeter was then described as "impassable" for motorists.
- Police urged residents to avoid the floods if they could help it, particularly in areas such as Station Road, Kitling Greaves Lane and Forest Edge Way.
- Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service assisted in draining water near 20 homes in Anslow, Burton.
- Residents described Rolleston as coming to a "complete standstill".
- Firefighters pumped water from residents' gardens in Kitling Greaves Lane, Outwoods.
- A car got stuck in the floods in Scropton Lanes, Hatton.
- The A5017 was closed by police due to flooding.
- Environment Agency say another five to 10mm of rain is expected to fall.
- Residents in Swadlincote described the flooding near to Hearthcote Road as an "Olympic-sized swimming pool".
- Residents in Rolleston described the floods as the "worst they’d ever seen".