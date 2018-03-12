The video will start in 8 Cancel

Widespread flooding is causing major issues across Burton and South Derbyshire this evening.

Newton Solney, Repton and Rolleston-on-Dove are among the villages heavily affected as river levels rise dramatically.

Flood warnings have been issued for residents, and those in Burnside and Rolleston and Newton Solney have been warned their properties may flood as the water rises.

Drivers are being cautioned to drive with care after heavy rainfall led to flooding across much of the region, causing congestion as vehicles struggle to pass on the roads.

The Environment Agency has issued a flooding warning and has asked residents to be prepared if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

According to the agency, the latest recorded level was 1.30m of water at 3.15pm, Monday, March 12.

Here's everything we know so far: