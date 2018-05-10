Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton meat business owner has said years of problems with flooding outside his store is driving business away.

Zaowlafqar Khan, owner of Haji Halal Meat, in Edward Street, Burton, says that each time it rains, a deep puddle forms in front of his store and stays there for up to 'two weeks'.

Mr Khan told the Burton Mail that the issue has been ongoing for years, even before he took ownership of the store eight years ago.

He said: "I lose a lot of customers because we sell meat here, and they might be concerned about the hygiene.

"It's flooded for one or two weeks, or maybe even three weeks sometimes. The ex-owner of the store it was exactly the same during his time.

"It can take two weeks to go down after it rains. Customers get fed up and that affects me. It has been very hard on me. At the end of the day, I'm losing customers."

Shabana Akhtar, who lives in Edward Street, says she has seen the drains cleared on a number of occasions, having lived on the road for roughly 20 years.

However, the flooding comes back each time, despite the clearing, according to Miss Akhtar.

She said: "We have to jump over, and park over the pavement because of the stagnant water. It can smell sometimes.

"I don't know what causes it but it's been going on for a long time now.

"They have cleared it out and it's been happening the whole time, they do come and clear it though.

"I'm so used to it now. I just park my car on the top. When we complain to the council, they do tend to come out and clean it."

(Image: Ben Waldron)

Now a Burton councillor has taken on the issue and has urged residents and business owners to complain about any flooding to the authorities.

Councillor Paul Walker, who represents the Shobnall ward on East Staffordshire Borough Council says he has been inundated with complaints and requests from residents to help clear clogged drains.

He says such issues take up far more of his time than anything else, even though such roads issues are dealt with by Staffordshire County Council.

Now, the Labour councillor is calling on residents to get in touch with the county council should there be any issues with roadside flooding or potholes.

Councillor Walker said: "What we're trying to encourage now is to get as many people to ring and complain. The more people, the better.

"Roadside flooding and potholes takes up one of my biggest amount of time and some people don't realise that as a borough councillor, it's not my responsibility. That's why we're encouraging people to tell the county council.

"Princess Street gets flooded, Waterloo Street, Shobnall Street, Grange Street. Some people have the drains blocked outside their house, when cars go past it sprays up their house.

"Waterloo Street in terrible, but this store is the one that gives me more concern because this gentleman loses business over it."

Councillor Walker wants residents who spot potholes or roadside flooding in the Shobnall area to get in touch with Staffordshire County Council on 0300 111 8000 to file a report.