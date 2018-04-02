Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Less than 10% of Burton homes which are deemed to be the most at risk of flooding are signed up to a potentially life-saving warning system, it has been revealed.

It comes after the villages of Rolleston, Anslow and Marchington and the Outwoods area of Burton suffered flooding after heavy rainfall. Homes in Outwoods and Anslow suffered damage due to flood waters.

Rolleston was also badly hit, although homes were not flooded when Rolleston Brook and the River Dove both burst their banks, which lead to up to six inches of water swamping roads and gardens at properties in the village.

Meanwhile in Anslow, at least 20 homes are thought to have been flooded with residents left to seek help from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service as they fought to stop water getting into their homes. Outwoods and Kitling Greaves Lane in Burton also faced severe flooding.

The revelation on the warning system comes as residents were invited to learn about the help that is available to them during times when the water levels start to rise in the area and their is a risk of flooding.

On Friday, March 9, local groups arrived for the drop-in event at Burton Town Hall to tell residents how they can work to keep their properties safe from flooding.

Laura Ball, community flood resilience officer at Staffordshire fire service, said: "Burton has the highest flooding risk in Staffordshire, with flood defences working 49 days over the last 10 years to protect the town against a flooding event.

"Despite this, out of the 11,691 most at risk addresses, only 742 are currently signed up to the Environment Agency Flood Warning System - that's just over six per cent.

"Although Burton is defended, in the year 2000, the flood waters were very near the top of the defences and if this would have over-topped or the defences had failed, the impact would have been devastating.

"In addition, there are also other sources of flood risk in Burton, which are not related to the river such as surface water flooding, which communities need to be aware of."

The warning system works by sending out a text message or email to anyone whose home or business is at risk of flooding. The message will also offer advice about what to do and who to contact if they become stranded or need help.

The agencies taking part in the meeting included the Civil Contingencies Unit, Staffordshire County Council's flood management team, the Environment Agency, National Flood Forum, the Red Cross and Lakeside Flood Solutions.

Anyone who wants to find out more information can do so by contacting Laura Ball on 01785 898647 or by emailing laura.ball@staffordshire.gov.uk

The day Burton town centre almost flooded

Floods caused devastation to some streets in Burton and surrounding villages back in November 2000. It rained for days and as the puddles got bigger, so did the levels of the River Trent, which eventually burst its banks and the entire Washlands was under water. The town's new £1 million flood defences at the time did their job and stopped the town centre flooding, despite fears they could be breached.

But it was touch and go for a while as The Washlands was under water, with all foot bridges closed to pedestrians. At one point the Burton Mail was contacted by the authorities to say they feared the defences might breach and that the town centre would flood. But they held firm, although many homes were badly damaged, including in Burton and Hatton areas.

During the drama the Ferry Bridge was also closed as the river was almost lapping onto the viaduct. The ornamental swan in Stapenhill Gardens looked as if it was swimming in the river.

Traffic was brought to a halt and anyone who lived close to the town had to put on their walking shoes to make sure they got home safely.

Burton Mail brand editor Julie Crouch said: "I was here at the time and will never forget the great escape of 2000. I actually took the call, from the police I think, and was told that they expected the town centre to flood that day. I was taken aback for sure and had to ask the woman to repeat her message.

"We held a quick meeting in the newsroom and all the staff decided they were staying put to carry on working because it was a big story that needed covering. We kept walking down to the Washlands near the Meadowside Leisure Centre and checking the water levels, along with the rest of the town that day and night.

"We were contacted by so many residents whose homes had been flooded. It was heartbreaking. It was so bad in Hatton that we had to send our photographer to the local fishing shop for a pair of waders so he could go out with the fire service in a boat as they helped stricken people."