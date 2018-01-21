The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fly-tipping cost East Staffordshire Borough Council nearly £45,000 in 2016 as it was revealed that £4 million was spent clearing up dumped rubbish across the West Midlands.

Each January, after the festive season comes to a close, councils see a surge in fly-tipping with residents and some traders dumping waste - such as old Christmas trees.

Often rubbish is left in lay-bys or along country lanes, which cause a major headache for landowners.

There were 561 incidents of fly-tipping in East Staffordshire from April 2016 to March 2017, up from 417 in the 12 months before. This cost the borough council £44,728.

Incidents included in February last year an enormous of amount of rubbish was dumped in a farmer's field off Derby Road, in Uttoxeter.

The mound of shredded waste included large amounts of food waste and nappies.

In August 2016 a fly-tipper was given a six-month suspended jail sentence for dumping an estimated 80 tonnes of rubbish at Cadley Hill in South Derbyshire.

The man in question was caught red-handed by police following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Police spotted him illegally dumping processed non-recyclable waste on the land.

This week there have been reports about large amounts of rubbish at the side of the A38 at Claymills.

A spokesman for East Staffordshire Borough Council, which oversees dealing with fly-tipping, when it is not on private land, said that it would endeavour to prosecute the individuals responsible.

He told the Burton Mail: "Fly-tipping is not acceptable, it damages the local environment and when it does occur the council will endeavour to prosecute those individuals responsible.

"Anyone who has any information on fly-tipping can report it to the council's enforcement team at enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk or by calling 01283 508506."

Meanwhile, across the West Midlands there were 67,845 incidents of fly-tipping from April 2016 to March 2017, costing more than £4 million (£4,247,059) to clean up.

Newly-released figures from Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) revealed that more than one million incidents of fly-tipping were dealt with by councils in England in 2016-17, costing taxpayers nationally £58 million to clear up.

In the West Midlands, the worst hit area was Birmingham, with 14,799 incidents, followed by Stoke-on-Trent, with 8,374 incidents, and Sandwell, with 5,288.

Birmingham had the highest bill for fly-tipping clearance, totalling £931,441.

The Defra figures only account for fly-tipping incidents on council land, not private land.

Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for communities and the environment, urged members of the public to get in touch with the police if they spot incidents of fly-tipping.

She said: "Sadly, there have always been people who behave anti-socially and we will work with other authorities, such as East Staffordshire Borough Council, Staffordshire Police, the Environment Agency and Forestry Commission to have them prosecuted wherever possible.

"Fly-tipping can come in different forms and we would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact the police."

Farmers are among those who fall prey to this crime and are having to shoulder the burden, responsible for meeting the cost of clearing rubbish from their land themselves – at an average cost of £1,000 per incident.

They are also liable if the dumped rubbish damages the countryside.