A 36-year-old man has admitted assaulting a police officer at a Burton Albion match.

Mark Gilboy appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to a string of offences committed at the Princess Way ground.

The crimes were committed during the Brewers' home clash with Norwich City at the Pirelli Stadium on December 30.

Gilboy admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a man.

Gilboy also admitted assaulting a police sergeant in the execution of his duty.

Finally, he admitted being drunk in a designated sports ground during a football match.

Gilboy, of Leziate Drove, Ashwicken, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, is due to attend Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 19 to be sentenced.

He answers conditional bail not to enter any designated football match four hours before or four hours after the event.

The match was a 0-0 draw.