A selection of vintage Star Wars toys never opened by a Midland collector and left to gather dust for years has sold for almost £10,000 at auction.

The mint condition toys, originally made by former Coalville-based Palitoy, stormed to success at Hansons Auctioneers, selling for more than treble their original estimate when they went under the hammer on Thursday, February 22.

Toy valuer David Wilson-Turner said: "We had 60 Star Wars figures and 23 lots which, altogether, had an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

"The entire collection eventually sold for £9,240, which was amazing.

"The popularity of Star Wars is immense. We had huge interest in these figures right from the start but this result still exceeded our expectations."

Each lot of toys was estimated to sell for £40 to £60 but eventually went for hundreds, a spokesman for the auctioneers said.

For example, lot 618, an original Star Wars Return of the Jedi tri-logo carded action figure, Yak Face, sold for £700 instead of its £40 to 60 estimate.

Other successes included sets of five original vintage Star Wars Stormtroopers which sold for around £400 per set.

Mr Wilson-Turner said: "All the toys came from one private Midlands seller and it was a real treasure trove find to come across so many.

"They were untouched and in their original packaging which made them unmissable for collectors."

Palitoy is still remembered as a famous East Midlands toy company, with sales topping 20 million by the late 70s, but the Coalville factory eventually closed in 1994 after production had been switched to Hong Kong.

Star Wars fever has gripped the world since the release of the first film of that name in 1977.

The story tells the tale of an intergalactic adventure about an evil ruling power being toppled by a group of rebels who want to free the universe from the empire's tyranny.

A young boy from Tatooine is taken under the wing of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi to learn the ways of the force.

But he later has his head turned by the evil emperor Palpatine and takes his place as a commander for the empire's tyrannous rule.

His son, Luke Skywaker, later forms an integral part of the rebel alliance which topples the empire.

In a dramatic turn of events, at the end of Return of the Jedi episode 6 of the series, Anakin, who has since transformed into Darth Vader, saves Luke by killing the emperor and seeing the error of his ways.

The Star Wars figures were sold at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire, on February 22. To find out more, email dwilsonturner@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.

What is the upcoming Star Wars film about?

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the latest Star Wars film centred on Han Solo, a character from the original movies.

The film will be the second Star Wars anthology film, following the 2016 film Rogue One.

Prior to the events of the original 1977 film, it explores the adventures of a young Han Solo and Chewbacca, including meeting Lando Calrissian.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.