An independent politician defeated twice in by-elections in Stretton has told of his struggles as a one-man band against the Tory and Labour Party machines - and his ambitions for the area.

Former IT worker Graham Lamb, 62, stood as an independent candidate in the East Staffordshire district by-election, held on Thursday, February 8, where he scooped 625 votes, or 34.7 per cent of the total 1,799 ballot papers issued, losing out to Conservative Vicki Gould.

Mr Lamb has been independent for two years, but has had experiences across the political spectrum, supporting the Conservative party in his younger days before turning to Labour after retiring.

Having lived in Stretton for 28 years, the married father-of-three told the Burton Mail that he would not be interested in standing for "anywhere else other than Stretton".

Following the resignation of Rebecca Carlton in 2017 after six years as a councillor, Mr Lamb stood for the first time in a Stretton by-election on Thursday, September 28 last year.

Conservative candidate Dale Spedding won on that occasion, with 762 of the total 1,617 votes, with Mr Lamb accumulating 455.

But Mr Spedding quit the post after just two months on Sunday November 26, claiming he was the victim of abuse and had been spat at in the face, leading to the new by-election in February.

Mr Lamb claims that he turned his back on the Labour Party after Jeremy Corbyn took over as leader, claiming "I'm not a great Corbyn fan, so I don't quite fit in line with some things there.

"I've always been interested in politics but I never had the time to actually get involved," said the former IT worker for Allied Breweries across Europe.

"I was working away from home a lot, therefore I never had the chance and with kids and a family, there was too much to get involved with politics.

"I was a young Conservative, but my politics changed a bit at university but I've never been actively involved since I was at university."

Mr Lamb said the biggest difficulty as an independent candidate was trying to match the financial firepower of mainstream political parties, with a £1,100 limit per candidate on local election expenditure.

He said he had spent more than £200 of his own money during the two by-elections, in order to produce one leaflet, compared to the multiples sent out by the Labour and Conservative parties.

He continued: "Obviously political parties can spend that because they've got funding from membership fees and things like that, whereas standing as an independent you've not got the same access to lots of money.

"So therefore you can’t get across your message as well as the major parties to some extent. It's a difficult entrance to be able to compete.

"I think if the amount people can spend is reduced then that would make it more of an even playing field.

"If you take somewhere like Stretton, it probably takes about 30 hours to deliver a leaflet to all of the households. So that's a significant effort."

During the by-election, Mr Lamb highlighted five key issues he wanted to raise with the people of Stretton.

The first regards new housing in the town, with 250 more houses set to be built. Secondly, he claims to have carried out many traffic surveys to gain a stronger knowledge of what road improvements are needed in Stretton.

"Narrow pavements are a danger", he claims in his campaign leaflet along with further clarification needed on plans for primary school places in Stretton.

Finally, he says he wants to improve the leisure services readily for Stretton residents.

"I think a lot of people who stand in these elections come across as quite personable in their documents.

"I think you get some people who vote independent because they don't like the parties and sometimes you'll get people vote for a certain party because they hate a different one.

"If you read the leaflets, you won't find much difference between the candidates.

"Everybody is against more traffic and this and that. There's not really much political difference between the parties, which might explain why the turnout was low."

Mr Lamb regularly attends planning meetings held by East Staffordshire Borough Council, as well as being the deputy lead governor at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He said that showing his face at meetings helped residents in the area believe in him more.

He added: "I think it helps to give residents a bit more confidence in an individual.

"While a Labour candidate is validated by the party or a Conservative candidate is validated by the party, so they might feel as an Independent you put yourself forward so there’s a concern about whether they can trust you and if you’ll do what you’re saying."