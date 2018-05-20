Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Navy sea man who taught hundreds of young people in Burton ​sea cadets valuable skills for nearly 20 years has died peacefully after a battle with dementia.

Trevor Brunce, formerly of Rolleston, was surrounded by his ​family - ​two daughters Joy Jackson and Gillian Bunce, known as Billy, and grandsons James, 26, and Luke, 19, when he died​ perfect and peacefully ​at Burton's Queen's Hospital at the age of 82, said his daughters.

His face w​ould have been known to many due to his unwavering dedication to the Burton Sea Cadets, after helping out since he moved to Rolleston in 1986​, being the unit's commanding officer until 1996. ​And it was not until 2005 that he officially left for good.

​His family have said that Trevor was always a man ​who wanted to be outside, so being a commanding officer for the sea cadets meant everything to him.

Joy said: "Dad used to be so strict and we had to remind him they were only kids but he would get loads of positive responses and we realised it was okay​!

"They had so much respect for him, four former cadets even carried his coffin at the funeral. They felt it was a real honour to be asked.

"He helped hundreds of children over the years. He was strict and someone you never thought would become a youth worker. If you crossed him then you knew about it."

Trevor's love of the great outdoors ​had been him join the Royal Navy in 1952 ​ ​as part of his National Service ​when he was living in Croydon​, where he spent the next 23 years in the Fleet Air Arm branch of the Royal Navy.

"During this time he served on HMS Bulwark, HMS Albion and HMS Ark Royal and he was ​involved in the Borneo and Malaysia conflict from 1963 to 1966.

Billy, who followed her dad in to the Navy, said: "He loved the HMS Ark Royal as he was on it a few times. It was the only time we saw him cry when they scrapped that ship. He was very fond of it.

"Dad had an awful lot to give. He had the opportunity and he wanted to give the same opportunities to others."

After leaving the Navy​,​ he became an electrician before moving to Derby to work at Keddleston Road College in 1981 and ​then ​to Rolleston in 1986.

Trevor was diagnosed with dementia in 2009 and died on April 15, two days after the anniversary of his wife Annette's death. She died suddenly on April 13, 2011, after ​a ​fall led to a brain hemorrhage.

Throughout his final years, Trevor always had his trusted dog Pippa, a whippet crossed breed, who ​was a rescue dog from the RSPCA.

Joy said: "Pippa used to take dad on walks after he had been diagnosed with dementia as she used to stick to the same route,​ which had no need to cross the road.

"When dad was diagnosed with heart failure it was her behaviour around him that made us think there was something wrong.

"Without any doubt she saved his life. Dad used to walk dogs for the RSPCA in Stretton and Pippa was the longest serving dog that they had so he saved her as well. Stroking Pippa, or any animals, helped dad to communicate when he got really bad."

Trevor's funeral was held at St Michael's Church, in Rocester, as he was a resident at Barrowhill Nursing Home in the village when he died and his family said the church and congregation were very good to him.

The service included a guard of honour from the sea cadets​. Smartly dressed teenagers from the marine and Navy cadets held a procession beforehand.

The Naval flag adorned ​his​ coffin, along with his cap, sword and medals as well as his beloved Fulham F​ootball Club shirt.

Joy said: "Dad didn't do tears​; he always had a smile. When he found something funny it was usually inappropriate and he would laugh at it. He was very family orientated.

"Dad was still away with the Navy when we were young but when he came home we always did things as a family like go on holiday.

"We suspect he wanted sons so we used to have to help him do DIY around the house. We were not allowed cars until we could change a tyre, the oil and spark plugs​!

"We have had so many former cadets get in touch saying he was an inspiration​. He changed their life and taught them so much. He was a practical and outdoor person who had a passion for educating children on the practical side of life.

"He was very into teaching children and a lot of patience. He was strict but always fair."