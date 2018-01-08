Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A transgender former soldier from Burton has hit "rock bottom" after being forced to spend Christmas living rough on the streets of Nottingham.

Rachel Shaw, aged 35, who served in the Household Cavalry for five years, spent the Christmas period sleeping in a shed and on the streets - and says the experience has left her "broken."

She is now calling for greater help for former service personnel who hit problems after leaving the forces to prevent other veterans from suffering the same fate.

The 35-year-old is a transgender woman, and left her partner shortly before Christmas. She stayed in her friend's shed for five days before sleeping on the streets for a night.

She has now found temporary accommodation in a city centre hotel, but has called for more protection to be put in place to stop former service personnel falling into a similar position.

Miss Shaw joined the forces aged 19, serving in the Household Cavalry for five years, and has since worked in warehouse jobs and driving forklifts.

Originally from Burton, Miss Shaw has been living in Nottingham for two years, moving to the city with her partner.

(Image: Angela Ward)

But after leaving her partner, she ended up staying in a friend's shed for five days, before sleeping out on the streets and being picked up by outreach workers.

She told our sister title, the Nottingham Post: "I served my country for five years, I put my life on the line, and it just feels like people are turning round and saying you’re not our problem, you're someone else's problem, and I just feel that's really unfair. I'm a British citizen, and I should be entitled to some sort of help.

"It's had a massive effect on my health. I've come down with a massive 'flu, and I just feel broken. I feel like I'm at rock bottom, and that I can't go on any more."

Miss Shaw said she knew 'from a very young age' that she was transgender, but that she 'kept it hidden' because she was worried about what people would think of her.

She added: "I joined the army to try to change what people think, but it didn't change how I felt. I have never really had my own place since leaving the army, it's always been shared accommodation and living with other people.

"I've worked for the majority of my life, it's only been the last year and a half that I've not been working because of the bullying."

(Image: Angela Ward)

The Royal British Legion said help is available to veterans, and that people in similar positions should contact the recently-founded Veterans' Gateway, which was designed to be a one-stop shop for ex-service personnel in need.

A spokesman told the Nottingham Post: "Any member of the Armed Forces community who requires support and assistance should contact the Legion on 0808 802 8080 from 8am to 8pm. Launched last year, Veterans’ Gateway is another point of contact for veterans, their families and carers who are in need of support and is open 24/7 via 0808 802 1212 and via text 81212."

A Government spokesperson added: "We are providing over £1 billion through to 2020 to prevent homelessness and rough sleeping. We are also bringing in the Homelessness Reduction Act - the most ambitious legislation in decades that will mean people get the support they need earlier.

"We are also delivering a range of initiatives under the Armed Forces Covenant to help veterans, including the Veterans Gateway, providing a single point of contact for veterans to identify the support they are seeking."