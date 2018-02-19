Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "near miss" outside a childcare service in Rolleston has seen parents banned from using a car park for dropping off children in the mornings.

Staff at the Forum childcare service, housed at John of Rolleston Primary School's infant site on School Lane, have issued the ban after a "near miss" involving a car and a youngster on Wednesday, February 7.

The Forum looks after children before and after school.

It caters for up to 48 children per session and maintains an outstanding Ofsted rating after its most recent inspection in 2014.

The move comes after a child was almost involved in a collision with a vehicle in the car park on the infant school site during the morning drop-offs for the care service.

The car park is used by school and child care service staff. Parents using the child care service had previously been allowed to drop children off in the mornings and pick them up in the afternoons. Now they will not be allowed to use it for drop-offs in the mornings.

The child in question was with their parent being supervised from their car to the door when the incident happened.

A car driver was parking and the child went too close to the back of the vehicle, parents have been told.

Forum manager Nicola Gould told the Burton Mail: "The vast majority of our Forum parents supervise their children really well.

"The difficult decision to ask parents not to use the school car park was made so that all of our children are safe.

"The decision will be reviewed at the next Forum committee meeting."

In a letter to parents and carers, Forum staff wrote that parents were fine to use the car park for afternoon pick-ups, but they have been asked not to use it for drop-offs in the mornings.

The letter says: "Due to a near miss incident with a child in the car park this morning at drop off time we have made the difficult decision to not allow the use of the staff car park for Forum users in the morning.

"The afternoon will stay as it is at present.

"This is to ensure the safety of all of our children and will be monitored on a daily basis."