Youngsters with learning difficulties at a Burton school are being given the chance to dip their toe in the world of employment.

Three pupils from the Fountains High School, in Bitham Lane, Stretton will be able to work with arts and crafts retailer, Hobbycraft as part of an internship programme, aimed at those with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The pupils continue to further their skills in English and maths for two days a week, the other three are spent at Hobbycraft, which has a major distribution centre at the Centrum 100 Business Park in Burton.

Here the youngsters undergo job coaching sessions and play a part in a number of roles, including dealing with online orders and organising parcels.

The pupils work towards an employability skills qualification, which it is hoped will "support them in gaining full time employment when they leave school", said a spokesman.

Jackie Percy, school headteacher, said: "The Supported Internship Project has been a real success and is now embedded in our sixth form curriculum.

"The students have not only learnt new skills in a busy workplace, they have the opportunity of employment from the link.

"Hobbycraft and school staff have been fantastic and we hope to extend the project next year. Ofsted recently noted the programme's success with our post-16 provision judged 'excellent'."

The scheme is being helped by Staffordshire County Council, with a "preparation for employment" grant used to identify appropriate employers and create the programme to suit the needs of the pupils and the employers.

County councillor Philip White, the cabinet support member for learning and skills, says the scheme will help to support the young people most in need.

He said: "People with learning disabilities currently have one of the lowest-paid employment rates in the country, and this is something we want to change.

"By working with other special schools and further education providers, we can provide supported internships for young people and give them valuable skills that will help increase their rate of employment.

"The Fountains is a really good example of how this scheme can operate, and how businesses can benefit.

"We want to encourage more businesses like Hobbycraft to come forward to host supported internships, and help more young people with learning disabilities make the step into the world of work."

Any businesses interested in hosting an internship scheme and would like further information can contact Staffordshire County Council at skills@staffordshire.gov.uk