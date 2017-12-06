The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four cars have been involved in an accident on the A38 this morning.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the northbound carriageway of the A38 at the A5121 Clay Mills junction due to the crash this morning, Wednesday, December 6, according to traffic and travel website Inrix.

This is causing congestion on the A5121 Derby Road to the B5018 Hawkins Lane, Princess Way and Wetmore Road.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all on the scene and traffic is affected between Burton and Derby.

The road is currently partially blocked and there is queuing traffic in the area. A major incident unit was spotted on its way to the accident.

Staffordshire Police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.30am by a GPS system in one of the cars involved. Both lanes are blocked but the slip road remains open.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Kingsway and Nottingham Road attended the crash and helped get one man out of his vehicle.

More to follow.