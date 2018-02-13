The video will start in 8 Cancel

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after they were stopped by police on the A38 near Burton.

The men, travelling in a black Ford Focus, were stopped by Staffordshire Police at around 5.50pm on Monday, February 12.

Following a search of the car, officers seized £2,840 in cash, plus a quantity of what is believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, police say.

The driver of the car was also allegedly not insured and the Focus has been seized by police.

A man aged 25, another man aged 24 and two 19-year-old men, all believed to have been from the Birmingham area, were arrested and remain in custody while investigations continue.