A frantic 999 call which details the moment Derbyshire mum Sam Clarke gave birth in a supermarket car park has been released.

The 33-year-old, gave birth to baby Jack in the front seat of her car in September after powerful contractions started as she was heading home after visiting a friend in Long Eaton.

After calling her sister-in-law and birthing partner Charlotte Bramley, who lives in Castle Donington, to go to her aid, the pair headed for the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

But as she reached Beeston, Mrs Clarke realised she was not going to make it in time. They then pulled over to the supermarket car park in Queen's Drive and Charlotte rang 999 for help.

Now a recording has emerged of the conversation Charlotte had with East Midlands Ambulance Service’s 999 call handler Penny Parkinson who told her to keep calm and strongly advised her not to postpone the birth.

The clip also reveals how Charlotte offered to wrap up the new-born baby in her jumper as they had no towels in the car.

It then records the moment Charlotte reassures assures Sam that the ambulance is on its way and the exact moment Jack was born. Charlotte tells the ambulance service: "He's out, he's breach."

Baby Jack was this week given an early Christmas present when he got to meet the ambulance crew along with Sam and Charlotte.

Sam said: "From start to finish, my labour took just 20 minutes, but Jack was born in the breach position.

"I was so relieved to see the ambulance crew arrive, and it's been lovely to meet the team again today. They were absolutely amazing."

Thankfully, ambulance technician Russ Perkins and emergency care assistant Karen James arrived just in time to catch Jack as he was born in the passenger seat of Sam’s Peugeot 207 at 11.20am. Paramedic Wendy Thomas arrived soon after to check Jack over.

Karen explained that Jack wasn't breathing when he arrived but by placing him on his mum's chest and providing stimulation, they got him to take his first cry.

She said: "It is so rewarding to help deliver a baby, although it was a bit scary as Jack was in the breach position.

"When he took that first cry I was so relieved. It leaves you feeling so happy and it's great to meet him again and have a cuddle. I'm in love with him!"