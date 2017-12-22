The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Frantic Friday' has come to the roads in Burton and South Derbyshire today as the final Christmas rush sets in.

Highways England is warning that today will be one of the most busiest days of the festive period on the roads and railway network.

This is due to an influx of motorists travelling for a Christmas getaway and to fetch last-minute gifts.

To help alleviate some of the pressure, Highways England - as of 6am this morning - had lifted almost 99 per cent of roadworks on motorways and strategic A roads until 12.01am on January 2.

Highways England’s customer service director, Melanie Clarke, said that while roads have been relieved of almost all roadworks, she is also keen for motorists to perform the proper safety checks on their vehicles before setting off.

She said: "We're doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible this Christmas and that’s why we're keeping 99 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks.

"Safety is our top imperative and we know from experience that almost half of breakdowns are avoidable and these can easily be avoided with simple checks.

"Christmas is always a busy period on the road network and we'd urge all motorists to make sure they do their bit to check their vehicle is roadworthy before setting off over the festive period."

Some of their advised checks include:

motorists should check their tyre tread to make sure it is within the legal limit

always make sure lights on the vehicle are working correctly before setting off

make sure that you always keep your tank at least one quarter full to avoid running out of fuel on your journey

More localised roadworks will however remain in place for much of the area, including maintenance taking place on the corner of Station Street and Worthington Way in Burton town centre.

Elsewhere, traffic is also building around East Midlands Airport and on the A38 leading north up to the Derby Southern Bypass roundabout, as well as around Egginton.

Train strikes throughout the Christmas period are also set to impact travellers over the weekend.

This is due to industrial action from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' (RMT).

The union's 83,000 members include workers for CrossCountry, which runs several services from Burton railway station.

The firm's employees will strike over pay on Saturday and Sunday, December 23 and 24.

Then they will strike again on Wednesday, December 27 and New Year's Eve.