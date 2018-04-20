Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Victorious Burton boxer Frazer Clarke is set for a raucous homecoming celebration at his local club fresh from gold medal glory at the Commonwealth Games.

Frazer's emotional return to home territory comes as footage was revealed showing the crowd reaction in The Locomotive to Frazer's win which was screened live from the Games in Australia.

The club, in Station Street, was packed with Frazer fans as his bout against India's Satish Kumar saw him claim gold in the super heavyweight division.

The 26-year-old has now returned to the UK and will be bringing his gold medal along when he appears at The Locomotive on Friday, April 20.

Pam Kaur, licence holder at the club, said: "We are proud of Frazer achieving his goal and his ambitions. He is an inspiring young man who has been determined to succeed and we congratulate him immensely on his success - well done Frazer, we knew you could do it!

"Frazer comes to Locomotive regularly and we have watched him grow and talk about his dream. It has not been easy for him and regardless of his setbacks he's continued to persevere and we hope he inspires other local youths that they too could succeed if they are determined and hard-working.

"We have known Frazer for several years and he has always talked about boxing, but what I love about Frazer is how gentle and kind he is, a great role model for Burton representing England."

After winning the fight, Clarke proudly announced that the gold medal was for everyone in his home town as he sets his sights on the 2020 Olympics.

He said he won the gold for his daughter and gave a big shout out to everyone back home in Burton.

Clarke made it into the finals after winning a split decision over New Zealand's Patrick Mailata.

This is a major win for the boxing champion after he fought Joseph Parker in 2010, who would go on to be heavyweight champion of the world, and lost in the Commonwealth Championships.

Other local champions included Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty who took silver for the Men's 4x100m medley relay final.

Peaty had already won a gold in the 100-metre breaststroke and silver medal in the 50m breaststroke, with rival Cameron van der Burgh pipping him on the line.

Swadlincote's Lewis White also claimed silver.

The 17-year-old Pingle School pupil narrowly missed out on gold in the S9 100m freestyle race on Friday, April 6, but took home the silver to add to his growing collection of achievements.

Lewis competes in the S9 classification, which means swimmers generally have severe weakness in one leg or arm. The class includes a number of different disabilities, including people with amputations and cerebral palsy.

White was going for gold in the S9 100m backstroke final, but was pipped at the post following an impressive display by the Australians who took all three podium spots. Lewis finished in sixth.

Frazer Clarke's homecoming will be held from 7pm to 3.30am with DJ Nico on the decks. Children are allowed until 10pm.