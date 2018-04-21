Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's Commonwealth champion Frazer Clarke thinks the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 could finally be his time in the spotlight.

The super heavyweight boxer took the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in Australia on Friday, April 13. His feat was broadcast live at the Locomotive, his usual drinking spot in the town, while his friends and family gathered to cheer the sportsman on.

Frazer took on India's Satish Kumar and it looked to be a close competition, but Frazer was given the title with a unanimous points decision from the judges. When the decision was announced, roars of celebration broke out in the club in Station Street, as his closest family and friends celebrated the achievement.

The 26-year-old said: "I am over the moon with the result. There was a bit of disbelief at first. I think after working for so long, it just didn't seem real that I had finally won a major title. I was just so happy.

"For a moment last year, when I was injured, I didn't think I'd get there but I'm so glad I kept going. I trained for so long and worked so hard and it's paid off.

"Since I've been back, it's been incredible to see how much it means to Burton as well as just me and my family. I've had people stopping me saying well done or asking for a selfie. It's all a bit surreal!

"Actually, when I was at home earlier, there was a knock at the door and two boys were at my doorstep because they wanted to have a picture!"

Frazer grew up in Horninglow and went to school at de Ferrers Academy and now spends much of his time split between Burton and Sheffield, where he trains.

He was welcomed back to his hometown by a huge celebration at the Locomotive, where family, friends and fans of the sportsman were keen to congratulate him and celebrate his title. He was also reunited with his 16-month-old daughter, Mila, who he dedicated his win to.

Pam Kaur, who runs the pub, said: "All Frazer's family and friends came to watch the fight - everyone was in such high spirits and when he won, we were all so proud!

"We couldn't wait to welcome Frazer back. He's a determined young man who we are all so proud of. And we're thrilled that he and his family wanted to celebrate his achievements here."

Bar manager, Spartaks Gilucis, said: "He has always been talking about the Olympics and we all tell him he'll get there - he's a lot closer now he has a Commonwealth gold in his pocket!

"He's great. He comes in here regularly, but he is so humble about his achievements. He will always give you advice if you need anything. He is just a great guy."

He is now back to work training so he can be at his best when the Tokyo Olympics come around in 2020. He has not yet made it to any Olympic Games, but his Commonwealth title could see all that change.

He said: "I started boxing when I was 11. I have been training hard for so long and things are now started to go the way I wanted. I can't wait until Tokyo and I'm determined to make it there.

"Tokyo's an amazing place and I'm excited for my first Olympics to be there!

"I want my make my daughter and the people of Burton proud.

"When I was 12 I was in the town causing trouble, but now I've got everyone behind me in what I'm doing. I'm doing something really positive in Burton and it's a great feeling.

"I want my success to inspire other people to work hard, because we can achieve great things! We have a lot of talent here, but we don't get the recognition other areas get - that is going to change."

Frazer is now planning to organise boxing clubs for youngsters in the town that are keen on following in his footsteps.

He added he is keen to have a send off fight in Burton before he leaves for the Olympics, so the people who have supported him for several years, but cannot travel to Japan, can see him fight in his hometown.