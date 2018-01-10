The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dramatic drop in gym users has prompted leisure centre bosses' to offer fitness fanatics three months' free membership if they opt for paying for a year at the council-run venue.

The Meadowside Leisure Centre gym has seen a 20 per cent drop in members following the opening of a cheaper alternative - The Gym, in Middleway Park.

And bosses at East Staffordshire Borough Council, which runs the Meadowside Drive facility, are attempting to address the slump with a new offer.

New and current users will get three months' free membership, which will save them at least £90 - but the offer is only open to users who pay their membership annually, rather than monthly.

The offer is available until February 28 and also extends to the council’s Uttoxeter Leisure Centre.

A council spokesman said: "Uniquely, the centre is able to offer a wide range of leisure facilities all under one roof - from swimming to squash and five-a-side football to fitness, all with the reassurance of highly-trained staff who are on hand to guide and support customers achieve their activity goals.

"Customers can save more than £100 on their annual membership fees, which includes no joining fee as standard on all memberships.

"For customers who prefer to pay each month, without any contract tie-in, a range of flexible membership options are available, with great discounts for seniors.

"All memberships include unlimited access to the gyms at Meadowside and Uttoxeter leisure centres, access to more than 75 weekly fitness classes, as well as unlimited access to both swimming pools with a 'plus membership'.

"In addition, all members will receive a complimentary welcome session and ongoing programme reviews with a qualified instructor."

The authority's income from indoor leisure facilities, which includes the leisure centre, is forecast to fall £122,000 lower than originally budgeted.

It blames the reduction of income on an increase in employee costs and falling gym membership following The Gym's opening in Burton, where its users can get a month's membership for £13.99.

The council’s membership can cost £30.70 per month for an adult paying by direct debit.

Both leisure centres also include a range of other facilities including, cafés, children’s crèche facilities, studios and sports halls.

A council spokesman said: "The offer is open to both new and current members who would like to take advantage of this promotion and is available to new and existing customers who pay their membership annually."

Further information is available by visiting www.eaststaffsbc.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure