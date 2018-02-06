Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of a pre-school that has cared for hundreds of children is "devastated" after free childcare laws forced her to close the venue for good.

Amanda Bevan, 42, has worked at Blackfordby pre-school and playgroup for the last 15 years.

After taking over when her previous manager left in July, she realised the charity-run playgroup was in trouble.

And the introduction of a free childcare law has forced her to do the inevitable and close the doors for good.

Miss Bevan, of Moira, said: "When the previous manager left and I took over I was thrilled to be in charge.

"But when I looked at the books I realised we were running at a loss and losing children and with new ones opening in Ashby and Woodville, I realised we might be in trouble.

"Then in September the government made changes to offer parents 30 hours of free childcare and we saw a lot of children going to bigger nurseries and pre-schools that could offer what we couldn't.

"Because we are charity-funded, we just can’t offer those hours for free and were unable to accommodate parents. Our group sizes went from 22 to 11.

"We said we would give it until Christmas and if nothing picked up we would have no choice but to close. It was inevitable."

Miss Bevan's own four children attended the pre-school, , which ran from Blackfordby Village Hall in Sandtop Lane.

She "did everything possible" to keep it from closing, including approaching other venues in the hope of downsizing.

She said: "I tried to downsize and relocate to other venues in Blackfordby but it was a no-go.

"There were many obstacles including unwilling support from third parties and I did all I could but it just wasn’t enough.

"I was left with no choice and it was decided that unfortunately we won’t be opening after February 9."

The sudden closure has left staff and parents "devastated" and Miss Bevan and colleague Michelle Brooks, 46, of Woodville, seeking new employment.

Miss Bevan said: "We are devastated and have been left in complete limbo. We are both looking for jobs but the hardest part is what we are going to have to leave behind.

"It has been a big part of my life for 15 years and I just think it is really sad that it has come to this.

"I will miss the children the most. We have such a good relationship with them and with the parents and it was heartbreaking to have to tell them we would be closing our doors.

"We have had so many nice messages from parents of children we have looked after in the past saying how lovely the pre-school was and how sad they are to see it close.

"Michelle and I would like to take this time to thank all our loyal parents for their support, understanding and reassurance at this sad time and we wish them every success in finding suitable childcare.

"We have loved every minute taking care of their children and will miss them very much.

"It is a very sad time for all of us and we cannot tell you how just how hard the decision was to make."

Moira mum "devastated" by the "terrible loss to the community"

Becky Wykes,26, from Moira said: "I was devastated when I heard this sad news. Not only did my little boy love it there but many moons ago I went there myself. It was the foundations of growing up.

"My little boy was struggling with his speech when he first started at Blackfordby playgroup, but within a few weeks we could see a vast improvement.

"It is such a shame and a terrible loss to the community."