After another icy start, people in Burton and South Derbyshire are being warned to put on the layers of clothing as temperatures are expected to fall to -4C later today.

Drivers are being advised to take extra care on slippery roads and pedestrians should also take care on icy pavements.

While the outlook is mainly dry and bright, weather warnings are still in place today due to icy conditions and plunging temperatures.

This evening will be clear and frosty with ice in places, say forecasters. However it will turn cloudy through the early hours, with heavy rain by morning, perhaps turning to snow across Staffordshire.

Elsewhere, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings over ice for large parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland after snow brought major disruption and power outages to swathes of the UK on Wednesday.

There were reports of passengers being left "stranded" at Stansted Airport on Wednesday evening after hundreds were left waiting to re-book tickets on dozens of flights which were cancelled due to earlier bad weather.

Airport officials were on standby with beds and blankets for anyone who was unable to get home or find accommodation as they attempted to clear the backlog.

Disruption to flights is expected to continue today as planes will require de-icing, with a Luton airport spokesman urging passengers to check with their airlines before travelling.

The Met Office said temperatures fell to as low as -4.5C in Katesbridge, County Down, in the early hours of Thursday while most parts of the UK hovered around 0C.

Two yellow warnings for ice covering parts of the country are in place, with road users being warned of treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: "The warning for southern parts of the UK is largely as a result of the rainfall and snow on Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

"The wet surfaces - which are rain or snow - are likely to freeze overnight.

"There is a separate ice warning for the north and west of Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, mainly for showers falling onto sub-zero roads, so there is a reasonably widespread risk of ice overnight.

"Roads and pavements will be slippery so if you are walking it could be treacherous, similarly it will be treacherous on the roads that have not been treated or were treated but showers have washed salt away.”