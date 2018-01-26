The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's former Next store outlet has been taken over by furniture and bedding firm Home in a New Year boost for the town's Coopers Square shopping centre.

Home launched in the centre last week, four months after Next moved out of the unit and into larger premises in nearby Underhill Walk.

The unit had stood empty until last week when Home moved in, selling a range of bedroom and living room furniture as well as using the first floor to showcase its bed supplies.

Dave Chadfield, centre manager at Coopers Square shopping centre, said: "It is good that we have someone in the unit. They are on a short-term lease while we are looking for a more permanent business to take over.

"The company has been in different units in the shopping centre before and always wanted to come back."

The arrival of Home at Coopers Square follows recent planning approval for a cafe and restaurant complex facing its car park.