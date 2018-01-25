Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Market Hall could be hived off to a private contractor in just over two months in one of the biggest changes in its 135-year history, it has been revealed.

Proposals to seek out private companies to take over the running of the hall as part of wide-ranging plans by East Staffordshire Borough Council to save cash could be in place by April.

A tendering process to allow a private contractor to take over the market hall is ongoing, council bosses have confirmed - and day-to-day running could change hands as early as April, if approved.

The market hall is thought to have been council-run since it was built in 1883 and was originally operated by the former Burton Town Council. But the history of Burton's market goes back to the 12th century when a market charter was first granted by King John and later confirmed by Henry the Third.

East Staffordshire Borough Council said that while any private contractors taking on the services would have control over pricing, the authority had protected its pricing concessions and would ensure that pricing structures were "reasonable."

The Burton Mail previously revealed that the Meadowside Leisure Centre, Shobnall Leisure Complex, The Brewhouse Arts Centre, the civic function suite at Burton Town Hall and Burton Market Hall could all be run by private companies as the borough council evaluates how its leisure, sports and cultural services should be managed in the future.

Each service is currently subject to an ongoing tendering process and it has not yet been decided whether a private company will be chosen to take over the reins.

When asked to reveal the figures submitted in the tenders, a council spokesman said: "The tendering process for alternative delivery solutions relating to the council’s markets is ongoing."

It comes as council chiefs revealed that the Meadowside Leisure Centre had seen a slump in gym membership since the opening of a cheaper alternative in Burton. They also revealed its income from indoor leisure facilities, which includes the leisure centre, was now forecast to be £122,000 lower than originally budgeted.

In August last year, the council appointed consultants Max Associates to carry out an options appraisal on its cultural services. The services appraised included Meadowside, Uttoxeter and Shobnall Leisure Centres, The Brewhouse arts centre, the civic function suite at Burton Town Hall and Burton Market Hall.

It was later agreed that the council would move to seek out other companies which can run the venues, such as a Trust.

It was previously reported that leisure facilities across the borough lost more than £1.6 million per year in both 2013-14 and 2014-15. The council received anecdotal evidence that huge savings could be made by using a trust or private provider.

Cannock Chase District Council has saved an average of nearly £728,000 per year by entering into partnership with Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust while South Derbyshire District Council entered into a seven-year partnership in 2011 with charity Active Nation.

Meadowside, Shobnall Leisure Complex and Uttoxeter Leisure Centre have all recently undergone extensive refurbishment, while the Market Hall also underwent a controversial overhaul, with stallholders complaining of disruption to their businesses.

A report to cabinet said that as Government funding continues to decrease there are increasing pressures on the council to reduce the operating costs of its leisure, sports and culture service.

The council said privatisation could reduce its financial burden but admitted that it would mean a reduction of the council's control over day-to-day operations, and the risk of prioritising commercialisation over social responsibility to the local community.

The council has provided the following information which provides details relating to several frequently asked questions regarding this process.

What are the expected benefits?

The council intends to adopt this approach in order to increase operational efficiency, improve customer service and build on existing success within our cultural services portfolio. In addition, the council will be able to explore the opportunities for improving the financial position of the service.

What facilities are affected?

The procurement process is being undertaken in three separate packages. The three Leisure Centres (Meadowside, Uttoxeter and Shobnall) and the sports development service are being tendered as one package, simultaneously alongside a separate package consisting of The Brewhouse arts centre, the arts development service and the civic function suite at Burton Town Hall. The Burton Market Hall is being tendered under a separate process.

How long will this process take?

If approved following the tendering process, the alternative delivery models for the leisure and arts facilities are expected to go live by December 2018, with the markets solution expected to be implemented by April 2018.

Will prices be affected?

The incoming contractor(s) will have control over the pricing for the services being delivered from these facilities. However the council has protected its pricing concessions and leisure pass rates, and will be evaluating the contractor's approach to pricing as part of the tendering process to ensure that pricing structures are reasonable.