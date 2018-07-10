Burton Bridge revamp work moves into fourth week

NewsgalleryBurton Bridge revamp work moves into fourth weekBurton Bridge revamp work moves into fourth week ShareByHelen KreftSenior reporter17:11, 10 JUL 2018Latest Burton Bridge pictures as work moves into fourth week (Image: Burton Mail)1 of 8One side of Burton Bridge is closed (Image: Burton Mail)2 of 8The drains have been revamped (Image: Burton Mail)3 of 8The work is scheduled to take 10 weeks (Image: Burton Mail)4 of 8One side has been revamped (Image: Burton Mail)5 of 8The bridge is closed to traffic leaving Burton (Image: Burton Mail)6 of 8Latest Burton Bridge pictures as work moves into fourth week (Image: Burton Mail)7 of 8The pavements have been completed on one section (Image: Burton Mail)8 of 8