Burton Mail Heroes Awards in pictures

  1. Sue Barke of Murray's Funeral Directors with Jyoti Shah, winner of The Achievement Against All Odds Award
    Sue Barke of Murray's Funeral Directors with Jyoti Shah, winner of The Achievement Against All Odds Award
  2. Brian Storer, winner of the Fundraiser of The Year Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
    Brian Storer, winner of the Fundraiser of The Year Award with Mark O'Sullivan
  3. Sue Dorling of The Alphabet Gift Shop with Russ Fisher, winner of The Dad of the Year Award3 of 22
  4. Sue Barke of Murray's Funeral Directors with Thomas Edwards, runner-up in The Achievement Against All Odds Award and his dad David
    Sue Barke of Murray's Funeral Directors with Thomas Edwards, runner-up in The Achievement Against All Odds Award and his dad David
  5. Michelle Gower, runner-up, and Karen Allen, winner of The Carer Award with Jackie Reeves of Healthcare at Home
    Michelle Gower, runner-up, and Karen Allen, winner of The Carer Award with Jackie Reeves of Healthcare at Home
  6. Yasmin Saunders, winner of The Courage Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
    Yasmin Saunders, winner of The Courage Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
  7. Sue Dorling of the Alphabet Gift Shop with Russ Fisher, winner of The Dad Of The Year Award and runners-up Andy Yates, second left and Neil Cartwright, right
    Sue Dorling of the Alphabet Gift Shop with Russ Fisher, winner of The Dad Of The Year Award and runners-up Andy Yates, second left and Neil Cartwright, right
  8. Karen Allen, winner of The Carer Award, with host Mark O'Sullivan
    Karen Allen, winner of The Carer Award, with host Mark O'Sullivan
  9. Award sponsors from Murray's Funeral Directors
    Award sponsors from Murray's Funeral Directors
  10. Ben Hitchcock of Riviera Travel with Derek Liddle, winner of The Volunteer Of The Year Award and runners-up Clive Lawton and Mick Cramp
    Ben Hitchcock of Riviera Travel with Derek Liddle, winner of The Volunteer Of The Year Award and runners-up Clive Lawton and Mick Cramp
  11. An emotional Hero Of Heroes Award winner Jyoti Shah talks to Mark O'Sullivan
    An emotional Hero Of Heroes Award winner Jyoti Shah talks to Mark O'Sullivan
  12. Dave Jarvis of Albion Bathrooms Kitchens Electricals with Sarah Harrison, winner of The Mum Of The Year Award
    Dave Jarvis of Albion Bathrooms Kitchens Electricals with Sarah Harrison, winner of The Mum Of The Year Award
  13. Derek Liddle, winner of The Volunteer Of The Year Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
    Derek Liddle, winner of The Volunteer Of The Year Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
  14. Naomi Wilson of Astle Paterson with Brian Storer, winner of The Fundraiser of The Year Award and runners-up Jemma Purslow, left and Angela Haywood
    Naomi Wilson of Astle Paterson with Brian Storer, winner of The Fund-raiser of The Year Award and runners-up Jemma Purslow, left and Angela Haywood
  15. Carol Moralee and Mike Redshaw of Burton and Branston Rotary Clubs with an emotional Hero Of Heroes Award winner Jyoti Shah
    Carol Moralee and Mike Redshaw of Burton and Branston Rotary Clubs with an emotional Hero Of Heroes Award winner Jyoti Shah
  16. Rob Whittle and Sharon Sumner of Clipper Logistics and Superdry with Clarissa Greenfield, winner of The Inspirational Youngster Award and runners-up Emma Brindle, Effie Bowman, Lorna Mckinlay and Rebecca Hand
    Rob Whittle and Sharon Sumner of Clipper Logistics and Superdry with Clarissa Greenfield, winner of The Inspirational Youngster Award and runners-up Emma Brindle, Effie Bowman, Lorna Mckinlay and Rebecca Hand
  17. Rob Whittle and Sharon Sumner of Clipper Logistics and Superdry with Clarissa Greenfield, winner of The Inspirational Youngster Award
    Rob Whittle and Sharon Sumner of Clipper Logistics and Superdry with Clarissa Greenfield, winner of The Inspirational Youngster Award
  18. Finalist Viyan Shah with family and friends
    Finalist Viyan Shah with family and friends
  19. The room was packed with sponsors, nominees and their loved ones for the awards
    The room was packed with sponsors, nominees and their loved ones for the awards
  20. Host for the evening, Touch FM DJ Mark O'Sullivan
    Host for the evening, Touch FM DJ Mark O'Sullivan
  21. Naomi Wilson of Astle Paterson with Brian Storer, winner of The Fundraiser of The Year Award
    Naomi Wilson of Astle Paterson with Brian Storer, winner of The Fundraiser of The Year Award
  22. Daniel Lonergan, winner of The Extra Mile Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
    Daniel Lonergan, winner of The Extra Mile Award, talks to Mark O'Sullivan
JobsPoundworld to shut 80 more stores around the UK and it's bad news for Burton
More than 1,000 jobs will be affected
Burton NewsShortage of teachers in core subjects, says Robert Sutton school's headteacher as he prepares to leave
He will bow out this month as he looks to work as a education consultant
Burton NewsMarmite launches rainbow jar in support of the LGBTQ community as part of Pride season
For every rainbow jar sold Marmite will donate 20p to charity Stonewall
Burton NewsStunning video footage from the skies of the James Bond-themed maize maze near Burton
Visitors will face a series of challenges as they taken on the 10-acre maze which has three miles of paths
PropertyPlans could see up to 60 homes built in two South Derbyshire villages
Concerns and objections have been submitted for both plans
UK & World NewsImportant information for parents travelling abroad with children
600,000 parents have experienced problems at an airport when travelling abroad with a child who has a different surname
Burton NewsPacked calendar of events in Burton and South Derbyshire to cheer you up after World Cup loss
You will be spoiled for choice
Burton NewsThunderstorm predicted in Burton and South Derbyshire for 'unlucky' Friday the 13th
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning
Mercia MarinaLook at what's on the menu at the new tapas-style Indian restaurant at Mercia Marina
It will include authentic street food and Indian infused cocktails
NewsStaff and pupils at South Derbyshire school 'delighted' with latest Ofsted report
Headteacher Neil Loftus said staff were 'delighted' with the outcome
Local NewsSwadlincote landmarks appear in Deborah Haywood's first feature length film Pin Cushion
Deborah Haywood is already gaining accolades at film festivals across the world
Local NewsSwadlincote is like '24/7 takeaway' of drug peddlers as 80 'cuckoo' dealer arrests made
Police have launched a task force to stamp out the problem known as 'county lines'