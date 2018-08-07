Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Dramatic photos show extent of Woodville fire

  • Share
  1. Kera Robson shot these amazing pictures from the sky with her drone1 of 19
  2. Smoke remains near the American Dine rin Church Gresley2 of 19
  3. Ken Bell3 of 19
  4. 4 of 19
  5. 5 of 19
  6. 6 of 19
  7. 7 of 19
  8. 8 of 19
  9. This shot was captured by Alan Found at 4.30am from Woodville9 of 19
  10. 10 of 19
  11. This was captured by Alan Found11 of 19
  12. Julie Bremridge took this at 6am in Midway12 of 19
  13. 13 of 19
  14. Lisa and Gary Norton captured this shot from Church Gresley14 of 19
  15. 15 of 19
  16. 16 of 19
  17. 17 of 19
  18. 18 of 19
  19. 19 of 19
Albert VillageFirefighters battle huge fire near Swadlincote - updatesSmoke plumes can be seen from miles around
Local NewsEverything we know so far about the huge fire at the Ravensbourn factory in WoodvilleIt started in the early hours of this morning and smoke could be spotted for miles around
SwadlincoteProlific thief jailed after six-month burglary campaign across SwadlincoteThe 35-year-old is now behind bars
Burton NewsWork has started on demolishing the Imex Business Park in BurtonThe former business complex will make well to a new £3 million homes scheme
Burton NewsTory 'sadness and anger' at meeting over shamed sex text MP Andrew GriffithsEast Staffordshire Conservative Association said his behaviour was contrary to its values
Burton NewsNew Swadlincote golf course
NestlePictures of the investment at NestléThe Nestlé factory in Hatton has featured on BBC Two's Inside the Factory
Albert VillageFirefighters battle huge fire near Swadlincote - updatesSmoke plumes can be seen from miles around
SwadlincoteProlific thief jailed after six-month burglary campaign across SwadlincoteThe 35-year-old is now behind bars
MeashamUpdates: Shock in Measham as two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flatLocals say the woman was a lovely, beautiful person
Albert VillageFirefighters battle huge fire near Swadlincote - updatesSmoke plumes can be seen from miles around
UK Sport NewsTransfer rumours: Derby County linked with Peterborough United ace, Sunderland could move in loan marketHere's what Burton Albion's League One rivals are up to as the transfer deadline approaches
Local NewsEverything we know so far about the huge fire at the Ravensbourn factory in WoodvilleIt started in the early hours of this morning and smoke could be spotted for miles around
SwadlincoteProlific thief jailed after six-month burglary campaign across SwadlincoteThe 35-year-old is now behind bars
Burton NewsWork has started on demolishing the Imex Business Park in BurtonThe former business complex will make well to a new £3 million homes scheme
Burton Albion FCLoan moves, defence and deadline day - Burton Albion Q&A webchat with Joshua Murray We are answering your questions on Burton Albion ahead of transfer deadline day
Burton NewsNew Swadlincote golf course
NestlePictures of the investment at NestléThe Nestlé factory in Hatton has featured on BBC Two's Inside the Factory
Albert VillageFirefighters battle huge fire near Swadlincote - updatesSmoke plumes can be seen from miles around
SwadlincoteProlific thief jailed after six-month burglary campaign across SwadlincoteThe 35-year-old is now behind bars
Top Stories
SwadlincoteProlific thief jailed after six-month burglary campaign across Swadlincote
The 35-year-old is now behind bars
Local NewsSwadlincote Methodists hope to set up a new church in this former gym
The church building and adjacent shops were sold off for £200,000 due to rising cost of repairs
Music & NightlifeBurton DJ Nathan Dawe signs to Atlantic Records - the same record company as Ed Sheeran
The 23-year-old his due to release his debut single called Cheatin'
Local NewsEverything we know so far about the massive fire at the Ravensbourn factory in Woodville
It started in the early hours of this morning and smoke could be spotted for miles around
BusinessNestlé factory in Hatton is a 'real success story for British manufacturing' after £350m investment
The firm employs more than 900 people
NewsAdam Peaty smashes another record less than a day after winning relay gold
Adam's dominance in the pool continues
Burton NewsInvestigation into behaviour of shamed sex text MP Andrew Griffiths welcomed by local party
East Staffordshire Conservative Association said his behaviour was contrary to its values
Burton NewsWork has started on demolishing this historic Burton building
The former business complex will make well to a new £3 million homes scheme
NewsFilm maker heads to East Staffordshire to back the 'real' Woody's campaign
The top director joins hundreds of punters at shave-off event
Local NewsShock as two men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in MeashamVillagers and councillors have expressed their shock
Burton NewsBurton man makes it to final of PETA's 'Hottest Vegan' competition
The 30-year-old beat hundreds of other entrants to reach final
Burton NewsReaders react with joy after Burton Bridge reopens three weeks ahead of schedule
Readers praise the 'amazing' work of highway crews