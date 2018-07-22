Load mobile navigation
Scores of people head out to Barton Steam Rally 2018

Scores of people head out to Barton Steam Rally

  1. Susan Cope with her Fowler Tiger Tractor 19171 of 22
  2. Barton Steam Rally2 of 22
  3. Ferret tubes at the rally3 of 22
  4. There were rows of classic steam engines lined up4 of 22
  5. 10-year-old Isaac Jacobs with his 1943 Aveling-Barford5 of 22
  6. Lee Sidwells with his 1898 Fowler-Allen6 of 22
  7. Lots of people headed out in the sunshine7 of 22
  8. Ellen Durow, aged five8 of 22
  9. David Lee with his Harvey tractor9 of 22
  10. An impressive array of classic cars were on display10 of 22
  11. Barton Steam Rally11 of 22
  12. Vans also got in on the action12 of 22
  13. Classic military vehicles13 of 22
  14. John Phillip from UK German Shepherd Rescue, with Max14 of 22
  15. Classic and modern cars at the rally15 of 22
  16. A mini tractor circuit was set up16 of 22
  17. Steven, Richard and Andrew Talbott from the Gate Steam Club17 of 22
  18. Leighton Udall, 11, with Alan the barn owl18 of 22
  19. Oliver Udall, 8, with Alan the barn owl19 of 22
  20. Birds of prey entertained the crowds20 of 22
  21. Birds of prey21 of 22
  22. The whole family were welcome on both days22 of 22
