Take a look at the James Bond-themed maize maze at the National Forest Adventure Farm

NewsgalleryTake a look at the James Bond-themed maize maze at the National Forest Adventure Farm ShareByBen WaldronTrainee Reporter12:53, 13 JUL 2018'James Bond' Daniel Craig look-alike with Ivor Robinson (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)1 of 10A silhouette of James Bond can be seen from the skies above the maze2 of 10James Bond look-alike taking on the challenge (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)3 of 10The maze from the sky (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)4 of 10A James Bond look-alike with Ivor Robinson (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)5 of 10The James Bond look-alike exploring the maze (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)6 of 10Many challenges come with a 'license to thrill' (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)7 of 10The maze is filled to the brim with many challenges and tasks (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)8 of 10The maze as seen from above (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)9 of 10Tasks involving Morse code is included in the maze (Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/ F Stop Press)10 of 10