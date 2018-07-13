Load mobile navigation
Take a look at the James Bond-themed maize maze at the National Forest Adventure Farm

  1. 'James Bond' Daniel Craig look-alike with Ivor Robinson
    'James Bond' Daniel Craig look-alike with Ivor Robinson1 of 10
  2. A silhouette of James Bond can be seen from the skies above the maze
    A silhouette of James Bond can be seen from the skies above the maze2 of 10
  3. James Bond look-alike taking on the challenge
    James Bond look-alike taking on the challenge3 of 10
  4. The maze from the sky
    The maze from the sky4 of 10
  5. A James Bond look-alike with Ivor Robinson
    A James Bond look-alike with Ivor Robinson5 of 10
  6. The James Bond look-alike exploring the maze
    The James Bond look-alike exploring the maze6 of 10
  7. Many challenges come with a 'license to thrill'
    Many challenges come with a 'license to thrill'7 of 10
  8. The maze is filled to the brim with many challenges and tasks
    The maze is filled to the brim with many challenges and tasks8 of 10
  9. The maze as seen from above
    The maze as seen from above9 of 10
  10. Tasks involving Morse code is included in the maze
    Tasks involving Morse code is included in the maze10 of 10
Burton NewsStunning video footage from the skies of the James Bond-themed maize maze near Burton
Visitors will face a series of challenges as they taken on the 10-acre maze which has three miles of paths
