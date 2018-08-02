Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Take a peek inside Prince Harry's car

The Audi RS6 Avant is up for sale for £71,900

  • Share
  1. The car is up for sale for £71,9001 of 15
  2. Overton Prestige bought the car knowing it belonged to a royal but after a little digging, they discovered it was, in fact, Prince Harry's2 of 15
  3. Prince Harry is pictured driving the car with a royal security guard3 of 15
  4. The car has a top speed of 174mph4 of 15
  5. It was Prince Harry's very own car5 of 15
  6. The interior of the car is pristine6 of 15
  7. The car is an Audi RS6 Avant7 of 15
  8. The car has 21 inch twin spoke alloys8 of 15
  9. It comes with several high-tech features9 of 15
  10. The twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 engine is stunning10 of 15
  11. The car even has a spacious boot11 of 15
  12. The car is perfect for any would-be royal12 of 15
  13. The seats are made from honeycomb-stitched Valcona leather with RS embossed logo13 of 15
  14. The car is an automatic14 of 15
  15. There's even a sun roof for summer days15 of 15
Burton NewsTake a look at Burton's first-ever hair and beauty salon with a BARCustomers can enjoy a glass of bubbly while having their hair cut
Burton NewsWeeks of work ahead to make Burton Railway Station more accessible A new bus shelter will be built and the road heading past the station widened
Burton NewsOnce-popular Stapenhill pub goes up for sale - here's your chance to buy itFancy being your own boss?
CourtsFootage shows Hilton thug, with another teen, armed with 2ft long machete as they target man in takeawayCustomers can be seen fleeing as the two teenagers attack a man
Derbyshire PoliceMan urinating outside family home in South Derbyshire leads to police investigationThe photograph has been released in the hope that someone will come forward with information
Burton NewsTake a peek inside Prince Harry's carThe Audi RS6 Avant is up for sale for £71,900
UttoxeterFarmers 'desperate' as heatwave continues to leave them fighting for food for livestockDavid Brookes is concerned about the mental health of farmers as the hot weather leaves them struggling
CourtsFootage shows Hilton thug, with another teen, armed with 2ft long machete as they target man in takeawayCustomers can be seen fleeing as the two teenagers attack a man
Derbyshire PoliceMan urinating outside family home in South Derbyshire leads to police investigationThe photograph has been released in the hope that someone will come forward with information
FordLatest mobile speed camera locations in Burton and beyond until mid-August revealedAny of these locations could have mobile speed cameras
Burton Albion FCFormer Burton Albion and Leeds United midfielder set to move to Bolton WanderersHe could even be announced as early as today...
Burton NewsTake a look at Burton's first-ever hair and beauty salon with a BARCustomers can enjoy a glass of bubbly while having their hair cut
Burton NewsWeeks of work ahead to make Burton Railway Station more accessible A new bus shelter will be built and the road heading past the station widened
Burton NewsOnce-popular Stapenhill pub goes up for sale - here's your chance to buy itFancy being your own boss?
CourtsFootage shows Hilton thug, with another teen, armed with 2ft long machete as they target man in takeawayCustomers can be seen fleeing as the two teenagers attack a man
Burton Albion FCLuke Murphy thanks 'fantastic' Burton Albion upon signing for Bolton WanderersLuke Murphy has put pen-to-paper on a two year deal after leaving Leeds United
Burton NewsTake a peek inside Prince Harry's carThe Audi RS6 Avant is up for sale for £71,900
UttoxeterFarmers 'desperate' as heatwave continues to leave them fighting for food for livestockDavid Brookes is concerned about the mental health of farmers as the hot weather leaves them struggling
Nigel CloughNigel Clough gives update on talks with Burton Albion trialist Elliot HodgeThe club have sat down for talks with the ex-Notts County man this week
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion youngsters downed by Gresley in final pre-season friendlyThe Brewers' under-18s went down 2-0 at the Moat...
Top Stories
CourtsShocking video shows Hilton thug, with another teen, armed with machete as they target man in takeaway
Customers can be seen fleeing as the two teenagers attack a man
Burton NewsTake a look at Burton's first-ever hair and beauty salon with a BAR
Customers can enjoy a glass of bubbly while having their hair cut
UttoxeterFarmers 'desperate' as heatwave continues to leave them fighting for food for livestock
David Brookes is concerned about the mental health of farmers as the hot weather leaves them struggling
PropertyBoarded up windows and an overgrown garden - but this cottage has still got bags of appeal
It's going up for sale by auction
Burton NewsOnce-popular Stapenhill pub goes up for sale - here's your chance to buy it
Fancy being your own boss?
Burton NewsWork on Burton Bridge could be finished 'WITHIN DAYS'
The partial closures were expected to last until the end of the summer holidays in September
Burton NewsHeatwave reveals Ashby Castle's undiscovered hidden landscapes
An old open fire, original walkways and a priest's room are just some unseen foundations which have emerged
Burton NewsWarning to residents as water main bursts in Repton leaving some without supplies
Water firm says it's working on repairing the issue
FilmAre you brave enough to face Pennywise outside in the dark? IT to be screened at Calke Abbey this weekend
Time to float
What's On NewsFestival held in memory of tragic teen raises more than £10,000 for cancer charities
Top acts from Glastonbury even turned out for the show
Derbyshire PoliceMan urinating outside family home in South Derbyshire leads to police investigation
The photograph has been released in the hope that someone will come forward with information
Burton NewsMen arrested after 'drugs and machetes' found hidden inside Burton houseThey are both currently in police custody